KPG Healthcare Expands Strike Staffing Support With Healthcare Opportunities In Northern California

KPG Healthcare selected as a staffing partner for a potential upcoming strike, offering temporary assignments to qualified healthcare professionals.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KPG Healthcare, LLC is pleased to announce they have been selected as a staffing partner to provide services for a potential upcoming strike. KPG Healthcare, a nationwide healthcare staffing company, is supporting healthcare facilities during ongoing labor disruptions by connecting qualified healthcare professionals with temporary strike assignments throughout Northern California.

As healthcare organizations navigate staffing challenges associated with ongoing strikes, KPG Healthcare is recruiting qualified professionals across multiple nursing and allied health disciplines. The available assignments are designed to help facilities maintain staffing levels and continuity of care during periods of increased workforce demand.

Current Strike Opportunities

KPG Healthcare is currently recruiting for the following strike assignments:

Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) - Up to $1,814/day

Radiation Therapist - Up to $1,644/day

CT Technologist - Up to $1,814/day

MRI Technologist - Up to $1,674/day

Cath Lab/ IR Tech - Up to $1,884/day

Social Worker - Up to $1,674/day

Medical Assistant – Oncology Infusion - Up to $834/day

Medical Assistant – OB/IVF - Up to $834/day

NICU Respiratory Therapist - Up to $1,604/day

Certified Medical Assistant - Up to $834/day

Pharmacy Technician – Outpatient/Mail Order - Up to $1,184/day

Clinical Laboratory Scientist - Up to $2,164/day

Strike assignments may include 12-hour day or night shifts, depending on the facility and role. Eligible professionals may also receive round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, transportation between the hotel and facility, and a meal stipend.

Supporting Healthcare Professionals During Strike Assignments

KPG Healthcare's strike staffing team works closely with healthcare professionals throughout the assignment process, helping qualified candidates navigate credentialing, travel arrangements, onboarding, and deployment.

By combining dedicated recruiter support with travel and assignment resources, KPG Healthcare aims to provide qualified professionals with a streamlined experience while helping healthcare facilities address critical staffing needs.

Strike opportunities may vary based on facility needs, specialty, qualifications, and assignment availability.

For additional information about strike staffing and what healthcare professionals should know before accepting an assignment, learn more about strike staffing with KPG Healthcare.

About KPG Healthcare

KPG Healthcare is a nationwide healthcare staffing company connecting healthcare professionals with hospitals, healthcare systems, and medical facilities across the United States. The company provides travel nursing, allied health, physician, advanced practice, and other healthcare staffing solutions, with a focus on personalized recruiter support and streamlined onboarding.

To learn more about KPG Healthcare and available strike assignments, visit the KPG Healthcare website.

Brooke Hira

KPG Healthcare

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KPG Healthcare Expands Strike Staffing Support with Healthcare Opportunities in Northern California News Provided By KPG Healthcare October 06, 2026, 19:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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