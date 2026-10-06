San Jose Homeowners Schedule Tree Trimming Earlier Ahead Of Wet Winter, Says San Jose Tree Service & Landscaping

San Jose Tree Service, Inc.

Fall tree trimming in San Jose shifts toward structural pruning as homeowners prepare mature trees for a winter expected to bring heavier than usual rain

- Robert ApolinarSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homeowners across San Jose are scheduling tree trimming earlier in the fall this year. Work that is often left for late winter is moving into October and November as homeowners prepare mature trees for a potentially wet season. San Jose Tree Service & Landscaping, an arborist-led tree care and landscape contractor serving the South Bay, reports that requests for fall pruning are increasingly tied to one concern: reducing the chance of limb failure once winter storms arrive.The shift follows seasonal forecasts pointing to a strong El Niño pattern between November and January. Neighborhoods with large, established canopies include Willow Glen, Almaden Valley, and the foothill communities of Los Gatos and Saratoga. In those areas, the outlook has turned tree trimming in San Jose from a routine maintenance task into a pre-storm planning decision.Why Timing Matters This YearSilicon Valley trees spend most of the year in dry conditions. When a long, dry summer is followed by a run of heavy rain, the load on a tree changes quickly. Leaves and branches hold water, soils soften, and wind gusts push against canopies carrying weight they have not carried for months. Limbs with weak attachments, long horizontal reach, or excess end weight are the most likely to fail under those conditions.South Bay soils add to the concern. Much of San Jose sits on clay-heavy ground that drains slowly once saturated. When the soil around a tree's root zone holds water for extended periods, a tree with an unbalanced or overly dense canopy faces more strain during a storm than one that has been structurally pruned.Pruning in early fall gives crews time to complete the work before the first major storms and before scheduling demand rises. Work done during or immediately after a storm is typically limited to addressing damage that has already occurred, rather than reducing risk in advance.What Structural Trimming InvolvesFall trimming aimed at storm preparation differs from cosmetic trimming. The goal is to reduce the specific conditions that lead to limb failure while keeping the tree healthy and intact. Common elements include:. Removing dead, broken, or hanging branches that can fall with little warning. Reducing the length and end weight of long limbs that extend over roofs, driveways, fences, and walkways. Thinning dense sections of the canopy so wind can pass through rather than push against it. Addressing branches with weak or narrow attachment points that are prone to splitting. Correcting structural issues in younger trees before they become larger problemsEach species responds differently. Coast Live Oaks, Sycamores, Redwoods, Chinese Pistache, and Liquidambar are all common in South Bay yards. Each has its own growth habit, wound response, and preferred pruning window. Coast Live Oaks in particular are sensitive to how and when they are cut, and work on them generally follows more conservative guidelines.The company notes that topping, the practice of cutting a tree's main stems back to stubs, is not a storm preparation method. Topping removes a large amount of foliage at once and stresses the tree. It also tends to produce clusters of weakly attached new growth that can be more likely to fail in later storms.Assessment Before TrimmingSan Jose Tree Service & Landscaping begins each pruning project with an evaluation of the tree. The review covers species, overall structure, signs of decay or weakness, what the tree overhangs, and how the canopy is balanced. Those findings determine which cuts are made and which are not.Many homeowners start the process by sending photos of a tree for an initial look before scheduling an on-site visit. Photos can show obvious issues such as dead limbs or branches resting on a roof. Conditions such as internal decay or problems at the base of the trunk generally require an arborist on site.Every pruning project at the company is overseen by owner Robert Apolinar, a Board-Certified Master Arborist."Most of the calls we get this time of year start the same way. A homeowner tells us they want the work done before the rain season starts," said Robert Apolinar, owner of San Jose Tree Service & Landscaping. "Our approach is proper assessment before action. We look at how each tree is built, what it is growing over, and what a wet winter is likely to ask of it. Then we prune for that rather than for appearance."Common Questions From HomeownersSeveral questions come up regularly as homeowners plan fall tree trimming.. When is the right time to prune? For storm preparation, the best window is generally before the rainy season begins. Some species have their own preferred timing, which an arborist can review tree by tree.. Is fall trimming hard on the tree? Most established trees tolerate moderate structural pruning well. Removing too much of the canopy at once is what creates stress, which is why storm preparation focuses on targeted cuts rather than heavy reduction.. Who handles the tree in front of the house? Trees in the planting strip along the street can fall under different rules than trees on private property. Homeowners are encouraged to confirm requirements with the city before scheduling work on a street tree.. Do insurance carriers pay attention to tree condition? Some homeowners report that their carriers have flagged limbs hanging over roofs. Documented pruning that addresses those limbs is one way homeowners respond to that concern.Broader ContextAcross the region, tree care is increasingly treated as part of overall property planning rather than a one-time chore. Mature trees provide shade, privacy, and value to South Bay homes, and many have grown for decades through long stretches of drought. Homeowners in established neighborhoods are paying closer attention to how those trees will hold up under changing weather patterns.Tree care professionals in the area note that preparation work is typically more controlled and less disruptive than responding after a limb has already failed. Planning ahead also gives homeowners more time to make informed decisions about each tree on their property, rather than making those decisions under the pressure of a storm.For more information, visit or contact....ContactSan Jose Tree Service & LandscapingPhone: (408) 422-1313Email:...Website:Address: 225 Cox Ave, San Martin, CA 95046About San Jose Tree Service & LandscapingSan Jose Tree Service, Inc., operating as San Jose Tree Service & Landscaping, is a licensed tree care and landscape contractor based in the South Bay. Led by owner Robert Apolinar, a Board-Certified Master Arborist, the company serves homeowners, HOAs, and property owners in San Jose, Los Gatos, Saratoga, Campbell, and surrounding communities.

Robert Eliseo Apolinar

San Jose Tree Service & Landscaping

+1 408-422-1313

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San Jose Homeowners Schedule Tree Trimming Earlier Ahead of Wet Winter, Says San Jose Tree Service & Landscaping News Provided By Core6 Marketing October 06, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Emergency Services



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