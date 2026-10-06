Claimio Launches Purpose-Built API For Unclaimed Property Search And Recovery, Open To Fintechs, Platforms And AI Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Developers and AI agents can now build unclaimed money search, verification and recovery into their products, powered by the platform that has claimed more than $8.5 million for over 3,000 customers.

Irvine, CA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claimio, the recovery and monitoring platform for unclaimed property, today announced the launch of the Claimio API, a purpose-built API for unclaimed property search, matching and recovery. It gives fintech apps, financial platforms, service providers and AI agents a direct way to connect their users with money the state already holds but that belongs to them.







Claimio helps people and businesses search for missing money held by states

The problem

Tens of billions of dollars in unclaimed property sit with US state governments. Each state runs its own database, claim rules and documentation requirements, and many records are filed under old addresses, former names, misspellings or deceased relatives. Any company that wanted to help customers recover that money had to send them to separate state websites and hope they followed through.

One integration instead of fifty

Through the Claimio API, partners can:



Search and match a user against unclaimed property records

Show users the funds that may belong to them inside the partner's own product Hand qualified users into Claimio's guided recovery workflow, where Claimio manages documentation, filing and state follow-up

Users pay nothing upfront, and Claimio is compensated only when funds are recovered. API partners are billed on a usage basis per request.

The launch follows a wave of inbound partnership requests. In recent weeks, Claimio has been approached by companies that want to add unclaimed money recovery to the services they already deliver, including providers who want to pay per API request so every customer consultation includes a check for missing funds. Several of those requests came from teams whose own AI agents were searching for recovery infrastructure to plug into.

"People kept asking how to plug Claimio into what they already do," said David Dorfman, Co-Founder and CEO of Claimio. "Financial apps, service providers, even AI agents. The API is our answer. Any company that already has a relationship with a customer can now help that customer find money they didn't know they had, without building a recovery operation of their own."

Built for agents and developers

The API runs on the same engine Claimio uses for its own customers, built by Co-Founder and CTO Andre Tournoux. It combines data matching, workflow automation, secure document collection and state-specific recovery logic, which lets Claimio serve claims of almost any size, including smaller ones traditional recovery firms have historically passed over.

"Unclaimed property has always been a search problem and a paperwork problem," said Tournoux. "The API lets other platforms solve the search part inside their own experience and hand the paperwork to us."



Key facts



What it is: API for unclaimed property search, matching and recovery handoff

Who it is for: Fintech apps, financial and HR platforms, service providers, employers and AI agents

Commercial model: Usage-based per request for partners. Performance-based fee to Claimio only on recovered funds, with no upfront cost to users

Track record: More than $8.5 million claimed for 3,000+ customers. More than 250 million unclaimed property records monitored Documentation and access: claimio.com/partners/api

Companies interested in integrating the Claimio API can learn more at claimio.com/partners/api.

About Claimio

Claimio is an AI-powered unclaimed property platform that helps individuals, families, businesses and organizations find, verify and recover unclaimed property. Claimio combines technology-enabled workflows with recovery support services to simplify the process of recovering state-held funds.

Press Inquiries

David Dorfman

david [at] bluenavy.org

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