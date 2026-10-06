LIQUIDIA CORPORATION INVESTIGATION: LQDA Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Liquidia Corporation (“Liquidia” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LQDA). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Liquidia securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On September 30, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware found that Liquidia's lead commercial product used to treat pulmonary hypertension, Yutrepia inhalation powder, infringed two of six claims of United Therapeutics Corporation's '327 patent. The Court ruled that Yutrepia infringed claims 1 and 14 of the '327 patent, which cover the treatment of pulmonary hypertension with interstitial lung disease patients with inhaled treprostinil. In response to the ruling, Luiqidia CEO Roger Jeffs stated,“We respectfully disagree with the Court's decision regarding claims 1 and 14 and are fully prepared to pursue all available appellate options.” On this news, the price of Liquidia shares declined by $40.43 per share, or approximately 57.2%, from $70.69 per share on September 29, 2026 to close at $30.26 on September 30, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Liquidia securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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