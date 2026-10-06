VCI Global Launches VGAIN Compute AI Token Platform, Expanding Into AI Infrastructure And LLM Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live Platform Enables Users to Purchase AI Tokens and Access Supported Models, Including OpenAI GPT, Kimi, Meta Llma and Qwen

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global” or the“Company”) today announced that VGAIN Compute, an AI token platform developed by its subsidiary V Gallant Limited (“V Gallant”), has gone live, marking another step in the Company's expansion into AI infrastructure, GPU computing and AI services.

VGAIN Compute enables users to purchase AI tokens to access supported large language models (LLMs), including OpenAI GPT models associated with ChatGPT, Kimi, Meta Llama and Qwen. By bringing multiple AI models into a single access platform, VGAIN Compute is designed to serve a broad range of use cases, including content generation, coding, research, business applications and workflow automation.

The launch gives V Gallant a direct, customer-facing platform for AI services while creating a commercial layer that can complement the Company's broader investments in AI computing infrastructure.

Connecting AI Infrastructure with AI Demand

VCI Global's AI strategy spans both the infrastructure required to power AI workloads and the platforms through which users consume AI services.

Through V Gallant, the Company is developing capabilities across AI computing and infrastructure while building commercial channels that connect computing capacity with end-user demand. VGAIN Compute represents an important component of this approach, providing a usage-based platform through which customers can purchase AI tokens and access supported AI models.

As the platform develops, V Gallant expects to evaluate opportunities to expand its model catalogue, introduce additional enterprise-focused capabilities and support increasingly sophisticated AI workloads.

The platform is also designed to support developers and businesses exploring agentic AI applications, where AI models can be used to execute tasks, coordinate processes and automate workflows. Such applications can generate recurring demand for AI inference, the computing process through which AI models produce responses and outputs.

“Our objective is to build an AI business that connects infrastructure with real-world customer demand,” said Victor Hoo, Group Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of VCI Global.“With VGAIN Compute now live, we have established a customer-facing platform through which users can purchase AI tokens and access a range of leading AI models. This gives us a foundation to develop the services side of our AI strategy as we continue expanding our computing capabilities.”

The launch of VGAIN Compute provides V Gallant with an initial platform from which to develop a broader AI services ecosystem.

Going forward, the Company expects to focus on expanding the supported model catalogue, increasing platform adoption, developing enterprise use cases and aligning additional computing capacity with customer requirements.

For VCI Global, the opportunity extends beyond providing access to individual AI models. The Company sees potential across AI inference, enterprise automation, agentic AI and other compute-intensive workloads, with infrastructure expansion to be guided by customer demand, hardware availability and project economics.

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) is an AI-native operating platform designed to scale and optimize businesses through centralized intelligence, data, and capital discipline.

The Company operates a platform-based model in which subsidiaries, affiliates, and portfolio companies plug into VCI Global's centralized AI, data, governance, and capital allocation systems, enabling faster execution, improved capital efficiency, and scalable growth across multiple industries.

VCI Global's platform centralizes AI-enabled execution, standardized KPI frameworks, financial and governance controls, and strategic capital allocation, while operating businesses focus on revenue generation, customer relationships, and local execution.

The Company maintains exposure across advisory, AI, and digital infrastructure, digital assets, energy, automotive, and consumer sectors, and continuously evaluates opportunities to scale, spin off, divest, or discontinue businesses based on performance, scalability, and return on capital.

VCI Global's platform-centric approach is designed to enhance productivity, improve IPO readiness, and unlock long-term value through disciplined growth and selective capital deployment.

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

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