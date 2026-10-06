Ozari Health Launches Ozari One: Compounded Tirzepatide Online For $125 A Month, Same Price At Every Dose

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The LegitScript-certified telehealth platform's new plan bills $375 every three months for compounded tirzepatide with B12, filled by one of three named US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies, with the provider visit and free shipping included, no membership fee, and a monthly price that does not rise as the dose increases. Ozari Select, with Hallandale Pharmacy or VialsRx fulfillment and monthly to annual billing, remains available in all 50 states.

New York, NY, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozari Health, a national telehealth platform for compounded GLP-1 treatment, today announced the launch of Ozari One, a plan that prices compounded tirzepatide online at $125 per month with the same price at every dose. The plan is the lowest monthly price the company has offered for tirzepatide, and it removes the dose-based increases that make the real cost of tirzepatide hard to predict across the online market.

Compounded tirzepatide from Ozari Health, now $125 per month on the Ozari One plan with the same price at every dose.

Ozari One covers one formulation, compounded tirzepatide with vitamin B12, billed at $375 every three months and shipped as a three-month supply in a single box. The price includes the provider visit, the medication, and free expedited shipping, with no membership fee billed on top. Prescriptions are filled by one of three US-licensed 503A sterile compounding pharmacies, Absolute Rx and Liberty Compounding Pharmacy in Florida and White Label Pharmacy in Texas, assigned based on availability, and every medication label identifies the pharmacy that prepared it. The criteria Ozari Health uses to vet each pharmacy are published on its pharmacy standards page. Ozari One ships to every state except California.

The plan answers a question that comes up constantly in searches for tirzepatide cost: what happens to the monthly price once a patient moves past the starting dose. Across the online GLP-1 market, an advertised price often applies only to the lowest dose, and the monthly bill climbs as a clinician increases the prescription. Ozari One holds $125 per month from the first dose through maintenance dosing, so the number on the pricing page is the number a patient keeps paying.

Alongside Ozari One, the company now offers Ozari Select for patients who want more choice. Select includes three formulations (tirzepatide with B12, tirzepatide with glycine, or tirzepatide with no additives), fulfillment by Hallandale Pharmacy or VialsRx Pharmacy depending on the formulation, and monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual billing. Select pricing for compounded tirzepatide runs $235 per month on monthly billing, $199 per month quarterly, $175 per month semi-annually, and $140 per month annually, and Select is available in all 50 states. Both plans share the same licensed clinicians, the same care team, the same free shipping, and the same price at every dose, and patients can switch plans at their next renewal.

"Patients comparing tirzepatide prices online keep running into the same problem: the price they were quoted is not the price they pay three months later," said an Ozari Health spokesperson. "Ozari One is a single number that stays put. One formulation, one billing cycle, one price at every dose, and the pharmacy that filled it printed on the label."

Patients begin with an online medical intake, which a licensed, state-authorized provider reviews to determine whether compounded tirzepatide is appropriate. If the provider does not prescribe, the patient receives a full refund. Plans renew automatically, and a patient who cancels before a shipment is sent to the pharmacy is not charged for it. The platform holds LegitScript certification, accepts HSA and FSA cards at checkout, and runs the full experience from intake to refill in English and Spanish, with Spanish-language materials reviewed by a licensed PharmD. Pricing on the Ozari Health website was last verified on September 30, 2026.

Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality. All prescriptions require review by a licensed provider who determines whether treatment is appropriate for the patient's individual medical history.

Frequently asked questions about Ozari One and compounded tirzepatide cost

How much does compounded tirzepatide cost per month through Ozari Health?

Ozari One prices compounded tirzepatide at $125 per month, billed $375 every three months. Ozari Select runs $199 per month on quarterly billing, $235 per month on monthly billing, and $140 per month on an annual plan.

Does the price of tirzepatide go up as the dose increases?

Not at Ozari Health. Both Ozari One and Ozari Select charge the same monthly price at every dose, so a move from a starting dose to a maintenance dose does not change the bill.

What is Ozari One?

Ozari One is a single-formulation plan for compounded tirzepatide with B12 (and compounded semaglutide with B12 at $86 per month), billed quarterly, filled by one of three named US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies, and priced at the lowest monthly rate Ozari Health offers.

Which pharmacies fill Ozari One prescriptions?

Absolute Rx, Liberty Compounding Pharmacy, or White Label Pharmacy, each a US-licensed 503A sterile compounding pharmacy, assigned based on availability. The medication label always identifies the pharmacy that prepared the prescription.

Is Ozari One available in every state?

Ozari One ships to every state except California. California patients qualify for Ozari Select, which is available in all 50 states.

Can a patient get a tirzepatide prescription online through Ozari Health?

Yes. Patients complete an online intake, and a licensed, state-authorized provider decides whether compounded tirzepatide is appropriate. If the provider does not prescribe, the patient receives a full refund.

What does "tirzepatide with B12" mean?

On Ozari One, the compounding pharmacy includes vitamin B12 in the same vial as the medication, so there is nothing extra to inject. A patient's clinician confirms the formulation is appropriate, and the label lists exactly what the vial contains.

Is compounded tirzepatide FDA-approved?

No. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved and have not been evaluated by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality. They are prepared for an individual prescription by a US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacy.

Can Ozari One be cancelled?

Yes. The plan renews at $375 every three months, and a patient who cancels before a shipment is sent to the pharmacy is not charged for it. Patients can also switch between Ozari One and Ozari Select at their next renewal.

To compare plans or check eligibility, visit ozarihealth.com/treatments/tirzepatide.

About Ozari Health

Ozari Health is a LegitScript-certified telehealth platform connecting patients with licensed, state-authorized providers for personalized GLP-1 treatment plans. The company partners with publicly named, US-licensed 503A compounding pharmacies to provide access to compounded Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, with transparent all-in pricing and no hidden fees. Based in New York, NY.

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