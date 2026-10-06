Deadline Alert: Taboola Ltd. (TBLA) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Taboola.com Ltd. (“Taboola” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLA ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR TABOOLA.COM LTD. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 5, 2026, before the market opened, Taboola reported second quarter 2026 earnings, including revenue of $476.8 million, falling short of previously issued guidance of $492 million to $505 million. The Company also lowered its full-year 2026 outlook, reducing expected revenue by $91 million at the midpoint to a range of $1.93 billion to $1.956 billion and lowering expected gross profit by $10 million at the midpoint to a range of $605 million to $615 million. During the accompanying earnings call, management explained that“[r]evenue was below our guidance” in part because Taboola took“a more aggressive approach in the second quarter by exiting publisher relationships that did not meet our standards for advertiser success.”

On this news, Taboola's share price fell $1.45, or 27.41%, to close at $3.84 on August 5, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between May 6, 2026 and August 4, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was seeing an increase in low-quality publishers; (2) as a result, the Company would need to take an aggressive approach to exiting these low-quality publisher relationships, impacting earnings; (3) as a result, the value of the Company's publisher relationships was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Taboola.com Ltd. securities between May 6, 2026 and August 4, 2026, you may move the Court no later than October 20, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .