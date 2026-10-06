Allied Power Group Acquires Viking Turbine Service

APG Acquires Viking Turbine Services, Expanding Turbine Support Capabilities Combination adds technical expertise, engineering knowledge and capabilities.

- Jim MugfordHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Power Group (APG), a leading global service provider of gas turbine repair, parts and field services, today announced the acquisition of Viking Turbine Services, a North Carolina-based gas and steam turbine engineering firm. The combination expands APG's technical expertise and capacity across complementary turbine platforms, strengthening APG's ability to support customers across the turbine service lifecycle.“For 17 years, Viking has earned the trust of utility and independent power producer customers by putting experienced, OEM-trained engineers on site when it matters most. Their outage planning, project management and technical oversight expertise complements APG's capabilities, allowing us to support customers from pre- outage planning through execution and return to service. We're proud to welcome Tim, Pete and the entire Viking team to APG,” said Jim Mugford, Chief Executive Officer of Allied Power Group.Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Hubert, NC, Viking Turbine Services provides field-based technical services for gas and steam turbines to utility and independent power producer customers across the U.S., supporting the planning and execution of the customer's outages.The combination also creates significant opportunity for APG to service more customers, operating as it's own neutral and unbiased entity. Viking has built a team of highly capable technical advisors with OEM-service backgrounds.“Since 2009, our focus has been simple: put customer-focused engineers with real OEM and end-user experience on site and help our customers execute successful outages,”said Tim Midgette and Pete Jensen, Co-Owners of Viking Turbine Services.“Joining APG gives our team access to additional engineering, repair and parts resources while allowing us to keep doing what we do best in the field. We share the same commitment to safety, technical excellence and doing right by the customer, and we're excited about what this means for our people and for the customers who have trusted Viking for years.”About Allied Power GroupAllied Power Group is a leading independent service provider for power generation equipment, supporting a broad range of gas and steam turbines and generators. The company services GE gas turbines (Frames 5, 6, 7E/F and 9) and Siemens models (501D, D5A and F), as well as combined-cycle and fossil steam turbines. APG provides comprehensive solutions including component repair, rotor services, field services, and new and refurbished parts for industrial gas and steam turbine generator operators.About Viking Turbine ServicesHeadquartered in Maysville, North Carolina and founded in 2009, Viking Turbine Services provides gas turbine and steam turbine owner engineering and project management services to their customers. Viking supports customers in both the planning and execution of their outages, providing advisory oversight and technical consultation.

Ken Buttery

Allied Power Group

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Allied Power Group Acquires Viking Turbine Service News Provided By Illumination Marketing October 06, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment, World & Regional



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