Andy Hill CARE Fund Appoints Molly O'connor As New Executive Director

Molly O'Connor, CARE Fund Executive Director

New Executive Director will build on more than $81 million invested in cancer research

- Maura Little, CARE Board ChairSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment (CARE) Fund Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Molly O'Connor as its next Executive Director, effective September 28, 2026. O'Connor succeeds Laura Flores Cantrell, who retired after eight years of service.O'Connor brings 25 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, cancer research, and innovative collaboration to her role as CARE Fund Executive Director. Most recently, she served as the Chief Executive Officer at O'Connor Consulting Group, where she helped nonprofit leaders evaluate strategic partnerships to continue, strengthen, and grow their mission work. She has also served in leadership positions at the Rivkin Center for Ovarian Cancer Research and Susan G. Komen Puget Sound. With a strong background in communications and cancer research grantmaking, along with a deep understanding of Washington State's cancer research landscape, O'Connor brings a clear commitment to advancing the work of Andy Hill CARE Fund.“Selecting a new Executive Director is among the most important decisions a board can make. With Molly O'Connor, the CARE Board has found a leader who not only honors the work we've done but also brings a clear vision for where CARE Fund can go next. We are delighted to welcome her and look forward to the leadership she will bring,” said Maura Little, CARE Board Chair.Since its authorization in 2015 by the state Legislature, Andy Hill CARE Fund has invested over $81 million in grants and other investments, supporting projects across the cancer research continuum to advance transformational research in the prevention and treatment of cancer. In this role, Molly O'Connor will lead Andy Hill CARE Fund into its second decade, promoting collaboration within the cancer research funding community and ensuring continued funding for the most promising cancer research that benefits residents of Washington.“The Andy Hill CARE Fund is distinguished by the Board of Directors' vision, strategic leadership, talented staff, and the support of the state Legislature. As Executive Director, my priority is to uphold and advance the mission shaped by their leadership. I am committed to building on this foundation and fostering even greater collaboration across our cancer research community and its funders to address the big challenges facing cancer research today. Together, we will continue to fund the most promising cancer research to expand CARE Fund's impact throughout Washington and beyond,” said Molly O'Connor, CARE Fund Executive Director.About Andy Hill CARE FundAndy Hill Cancer Research Endowment (CARE) Fund, Washington's cancer research endowment, invests in public and private entities to promote cancer research in Washington. Through research grants and strategic co-funding partnerships, CARE Fund aims to improve health outcomes by advancing transformational research in the prevention and treatment of cancer.

Joseph Sparacio

Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment (CARE) Fund

+1 206-759-6515

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Andy Hill CARE Fund Appoints Molly O'Connor as New Executive Director News Provided By Andy Hill Cancer Research Endowment (CARE) Fund October 06, 2026, 19:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science



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