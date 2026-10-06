Contruent Showcases Project Controls Leadership At Project Controls Expo USA As Headline Sponsor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contruent, a leading SaaS provider of project controls software and lifecycle cost management solutions for capital projects, served as a headline sponsor at Project Controls Expo USA 2026 October 6–7 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., with featured sessions on artificial intelligence, integrated project controls and predictive insight. The event brought together project controls professionals and capital project leaders to discuss the practices and technologies shaping project delivery.

Contruent's participation focused on the connection between trusted project data, integrated controls and practical applications of AI in project controls. Karl Vantine, Chief Customer Officer at Contruent, and Christy Hunt, Product Marketing Manager at Contruent, led sessions exploring how organizations can move beyond retrospective reporting to identify risks earlier and make more informed decisions across complex programs.

Isabel Wallace, Business Unit Manager at MIGSO-PCUBED, joined Christy Hunt for a joint session titled“From Integrated Controls to Predictive insight: Building the Foundation for Complex Programs,” bringing a valuable industry perspective on the challenges project teams face in connecting data, processes, and technology to improve project outcomes.

“Capital project teams are under more pressure to make faster, better decisions. AI can help, but only if it's built on reliable data and strong project controls,” said Jason Rupert, CEO at Contruent.“PCE USA is an important forum for having practical conversations about what's working, where the gaps are and how we can collectively take action to improve project outcomes.”

Conference attendees also had the opportunity to stop by the Contruent booth to roll the dice for prizes, pick up Cost Engineer superhero swag and step into Contruent's cost engineer superhero photo experience.

To learn more about Contruent's lifecycle cost management solutions, visit .

About Contruent

Contruent is a project controls and lifecycle cost management solution that empowers owners and engineering and construction firms to deliver complex capital programs and megaprojects with greater precision and speed. Built on more than 30 years of industry expertise, Contruent integrates project cost management and schedule management in a project-ready SaaS platform that helps organizations improve accuracy, accelerate delivery and control costs. Founded in 1994 as ARES PRISM, Contruent serves customers in 26 countries and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. Learn more at .

Sofia Melgoza

Contruent

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Contruent Showcases Project Controls Leadership at Project Controls Expo USA as Headline Sponsor News Provided By Contruent October 06, 2026, 19:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Mining Industry



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