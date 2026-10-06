ACCUCOLD EXPANDS THE PERFORMANCE SERIES WITH UPRIGHT ULTRA LOW TEMPERATURE DUAL SHIELD FREEZERS

The Cold Storage Manufacturer Introduces -86oC Storage Solutions

- Jeff Grattan

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Accucold, a leading provider of purpose-built medical and life science equipment, announces the expansion of its Performance Series with the Dual Shield lineup of upright ultra low temperature freezers. This collection is purpose-built for the long-term storage of temperature-sensitive materials often used in academia, laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotech research, hospitals, and pharmacy environments.

Available in 18.7 cu. (530L) and 27.5 cu.(780L) sizes, these freezers are designed to maintain temperature at -86oC. Dual Shield models feature two redundant compressors that cool independently for continuous protection. In the event of compressor failure, the second compressor continues to operate, allowing the freezer to maintain -80oC. VIP vacuum insulation and insulated inner doors help accelerate temperature recovery from door openings.

Additional features ensure heightened security without complicating staff activity. The 10” high resolution touchscreen keeps the current interior and ambient temperature in view at all times. Staff can manage the temperature, access operational records and data curves, and keep track of inventory through the controls, which are accessible via password, facial recognition, fingerprint, or NFC cards (included). Records can also be exported via the USB port. Each Dual Shield freezer includes multiple access ports to allow additional monitoring equipment to be installed if needed.

“Ultra low temperature storage requires true reliability,” said Jeff Grattan, Vice President of Accucold Sales.“Our Dual Shield models have been carefully engineered for performance, efficiency, and user convenience. From the intuitive touchscreen controls to the dual voltage operation system, we're proud to offer freezers that provide the proper storage conditions for high value, life-saving materials including DNA/RNA materials, biological samples, vaccines, and antibiotics.”

For added facility benefits, Accucold's ultra low freezers operate quietly under 54 dB to not disturb workflow. Full-sized units are ENERGY STAR certified and all models utilize environmentally-friendly hydrocarbon refrigerants. These units can operate with standard 120V or 220V outlets. Both a NEMA 5-15P and NEMA 6-15P power cord is included for facilities to adjust when needed. Accucold manufactures compatible freezer racks in its New Jersey fabrication facility.

In addition to the Dual Shield series, Accucold also manufactures -86oC chest freezers and smaller upright sizes. All Accucold products are available through an extensive network of healthcare and medical equipment dealers and distributors in the USA and Canada. These units are backed by an extended warranty of 12 years for the compressors and 5 years for parts and labor, with preventive maintenance programs available for additional unit care. For more information, visit accucold or call 4.

About Felix Storch, Inc.

Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), was founded in 1969 as a manufacturer of specialty major appliances. Accucold is FSI's medical and life science division, manufacturing high performance cold storage equipment for hospital, pharmaceutical, and laboratory institutions. The product line includes the industry's widest selection of refrigeration certified to the NSF/ANSI 456 Vaccine Storage Standard. Accucold's headquarters, along with its ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified calibration laboratory, are located in New York.

Accucold Public Relations

Accucold Div. of Felix Storch, Inc.

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ACCUCOLD EXPANDS THE PERFORMANCE SERIES WITH UPRIGHT ULTRA LOW TEMPERATURE DUAL SHIELD FREEZERS News Provided By Summit Appliance Div. of Felix Storch, Inc. October 06, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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