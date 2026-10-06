Mag Seven Q3 Earnings Seen Underperforming Broader Market Performance This Season: Russell Investments



S & P 500 companies, excluding the top tech giants, are forecast to post a 27.7% year-over-year earnings increase in Q3, topping the 20.3% projected for the Magnificent Seven.

While heavyweights like Nvidia pushed the market-cap-weighted S & P 500 to record highs, nearly 75% of index constituents ended September lower, underscoring weak underlying breadth. More attractive valuations outside hyperscalers and a record volume of positive corporate forecasts suggest potential upside for overlooked sectors such as financials, healthcare, and small caps.

A shift in corporate profit momentum is taking shape, with indications that the“Magnificent Seven” could underperform the broader S & P 500 index as third-quarter earnings season gets underway, early estimates from Russell Investments show.

The "Magnificent Seven" tech powerhouses are projected to record a 20.3% year-over-year profit gain for the period, Russell estimates showed, as quoted by CNBC. Meanwhile, earnings for the remaining S & P 493 constituents are expected to grow by 27.7%.

This anticipated dynamic represents a sharp reversal from the second quarter, when bottom-line results for the mega-cap group doubled while the remainder of the index grew by 30%.

Financial strategists note that more widespread profit expansion, coupled with lower relative valuations among non-hyperscaler firms, could pave the way for stock performance to broaden beyond a handful of technology giants.

Narrow Market Breadth Hides Internal Weakness

The upcoming earnings releases arrive during a complex period for equity markets. Heavily weighted technology names have kept overall index benchmarks elevated, pushing the headline S & P 500 to new record highs alongside individual peaks for major drivers like Nvidia. Tech companies currently account for nearly 40% of the benchmark index's total market value.

However, underlying participation across the index has deteriorated significantly. About three-quarters of S & P 500 member stocks finished September in negative territory, and recent surges in bond yields and energy costs pushed market participants back into large-cap mega-caps after a brief stint in which value and small-cap stocks led.

Rebound Seen In Financials And Healthcare

Industry analysts view the Q3 reporting window as a crucial test of whether solid fundamentals can reignite interest in lagging market segments. Data from FactSet indicates a record number of S & P 500 companies have provided positive forward guidance ahead of the main reporting cycle.

Market strategists point to beaten-down sectors-specifically financials, healthcare, and small-cap equities-as prime candidates for a rebound as earnings reports roll out. Overall, corporate balance sheets remain fundamentally sound, supporting market forecasts that see the S & P 500 potentially rising an additional 5% by year-end, with continued momentum into subsequent periods.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S & P 500 Index, has moved to 'extremely bullish' from bullish, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has stayed 'extremely bullish' since last week.

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) had a 'neutral' sentiment with 'normal' message volumes.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.