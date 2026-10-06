Meridian Space Successfully Activates Its First Communications Payload In Orbit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone marks the culmination of five years of proprietary antenna development and establishes the foundation for Meridian's next-generation LEO networks

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Space, the space infrastructure company enabling governments and commercial organizations to own and control their own low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite networks, today announced the successful initial activation of its first communications payload in orbit.

Launched aboard SpaceX's Transporter-18 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on October 1, Meridian's First Customer Link (FCL) mission represents the company's first deployment of its novel reflectarray antenna technology in space, following five years of development, engineering and qualification.

At the heart of FCL is Meridian's lightweight, electronically reconfigurable reflectarray antenna, designed to deliver high-performance communications while significantly reducing satellite mass and power requirements. The technology enables smaller, more efficient satellites, reducing the cost and complexity of establishing dedicated LEO networks and making satellite ownership more accessible to governments and commercial organizations.

"Seeing our technology successfully deployed and powered on in orbit is a tremendous achievement for Meridian and our team," said Massimiliano Ladovaz, CEO of Meridian Space. "But what excites me most is what comes next. We're building a fundamentally different model for satellite connectivity, one where customers own their networks rather than lease capacity from someone else. This is the milestone that makes the vision a commercial reality."

Beyond its initial commissioning, FCL will support early customer demonstrations and trials. The mission is designed to support downlink speeds of up to 1.1 Gbps and will enable Meridian to validate the critical communications technologies underpinning its commercial satellite systems, including its proprietary antenna technology, payload operations and ground infrastructure. The first communications link using Meridian's proprietary payload is planned for the coming weeks.

The FCL mission carries Meridian's proprietary communications payload aboard Kongsberg NanoAvionics' MP42 satellite platform. Additional details about the spacecraft platform are available in NanoAvionics' press release.

The technologies being validated through FCL will underpin two complementary offerings: Meridian Express and Meridian's next-generation LEO constellation architecture.

Meridian Express is a standardized, rapidly deployable constellation offering designed for commercial and defense applications, particularly in critical environments where secure, dedicated communications infrastructure must be established quickly. Building on the communications technology being validated through FCL, Meridian Express provides customers with a faster, more accessible path to owning and operating dedicated LEO networks, with satellite deliveries expected to begin in 2027.

For customers requiring larger-scale networks, Meridian is developing its baseline constellation architecture, designed to deliver high-capacity broadband connectivity through purpose-built, customer-owned satellite infrastructure. Leveraging the same core communications technology being validated through FCL, the system's compact satellite design enables significantly more satellites to be accommodated on each launch, reducing deployment costs and the number of launches required to establish a constellation.

Click here to watch Meridian Space CEO, Massimiliano Ladovaz, as he introduces Meridian Space and why it is a game changer in LEO satellite communications.

Click here for images and further information.

For interviews with Meridian Space CEO, Massimiliano Ladovaz, please contact:

Chloe Sanderson / Leila Solly at 8020 Communications | MeridianSpace@8020comms.com | +44 (0)20 3838 8020

About Meridian Space

Meridian Space is a space infrastructure company enabling governments and commercial organizations to own and control their own LEO satellite communications networks. Its purpose-built constellations are developed around each customer's requirements, giving owners control over how their infrastructure is operated, prioritized and scaled.

Meridian's proprietary technology, including its lightweight, highly efficient reflectarray antenna, enables smaller satellites and more efficient constellation deployment, reducing the cost and complexity of dedicated satellite network ownership.