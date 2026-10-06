Deadline Alert: Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (AARD) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. ("Aardvark" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AARD ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR AARDVARK THERAPEUTICS, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 27, 2026, Aardvark issued a press release“announc[ing] it is voluntarily pausing the Phase 3 Hunger Elimination or Reduction Objective (HERO) trial” due to a“reversible cardiac observations at above target therapeutic doses found during routine safety monitoring in a healthy volunteer study” and said that it is“conducting a comprehensive review of the data to inform next steps.”

On this news, Aardvark's stock price fell $7.02 per share, or 56.2%, to close at $5.47 per share on March 2, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on May 14, 2026, Aardvark issued a press release“announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a full clinical hold on its investigational new drug application (IND) for ARD-101 related to the Company's previously announced voluntary pause.” The press release stated“[t]he clinical hold applies to all ongoing clinical studies under the IND, including the Phase 3 HERO trial (AVK-101-301... and the Phase 3 open-label extension (OLE) trial (AVK-101-302).”

On this news, Aardvark's stock price fell $2.16 per share, or 32.1%, to close at $4.57 per share on May 15, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between February 10, 2025 and May 14, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) ARD-101 was less safe than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, ARD-101's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. securities between February 10, 2025 and May 14, 2026, you may move the Court no later than October 13, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .