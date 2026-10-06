Aspire Rejuvenation's Tomo Marjanovic Earns Perfect Score On SSRP Peptide Certification

Marjanovic completed the SSRP Institute's 2026 Peptide Therapy Certification with a score of 100%, a credential held by healthcare providers nationwide.

- Tomo MarjanovicMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomo Marjanovic, founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation, has earned the 2026 Peptide Therapy Certification from the Seeds Scientific Research & Performance (SSRP) Institute, answering all 50 questions correctly on the program's certification exam. The exam requires a score of 90% or higher to pass. Marjanovic was certified on October 5, 2026, and the credential is valid through October 4, 2028.SSRP's 2026 certification course, which Marjanovic attended, was held September 11-12 at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World: two days of faculty-led sessions built around patient profiles drawn from the faculty's own practices. Founded in 2017 by William Seeds, M.D., the institute trains physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare providers in what it calls Cellular Medicine, with clinical peptide therapy at the center of the curriculum. SSRP reports that more than 2,000 providers have enrolled in its certification since 2021.The exam spans the major areas where peptide research is applied, with sections on general principles, metabolic health, autoimmune conditions, gastrointestinal health and cardiorespiratory health, among others. Marjanovic's score report shows full marks in every section. The certification must be renewed every two years, which keeps the standard tied to the current research rather than to the year it was earned."I don't ask my team to know anything I'm not willing to be tested on myself," Marjanovic said. "Peptide research moves fast. Sitting the same exam the clinicians sit, and getting every question right, is how I make sure the foundation under Aspire is as current as the science."Marjanovic is not a physician and does not diagnose, prescribe, or treat patients directly. Every protocol at Aspire Rejuvenation is designed and overseen by Dr. Joseph Clark, a licensed physician, along with Aspire's team of licensed nurse practitioners, based on bloodwork and ongoing lab monitoring. Marjanovic's certifications shape how he builds and leads that clinical team and the standard he holds it to, not the clinical decisions themselves.A former 12-year law enforcement officer who received the Public Safety Medal of Valor, Marjanovic founded Aspire Rejuvenation in 2019 after decades of studying hormones and human performance, beginning with his years in competitive bodybuilding. He has built a large following on Instagram, his largest platform, where he shares the research behind the protocols Aspire offers. He is also the author of Operation Optimal, a guide to health optimization.The SSRP certification joins a list Marjanovic keeps adding to, including the Advanced Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy certification through WorldLink Medical and training in anti-aging therapies through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.ABOUT TOMO MARJANOVICTomo Marjanovic is a certified hormone optimization specialist, author, and Founder and CEO of Aspire Rejuvenation, a leading name in hormone optimization and longevity medicine, with clinics specializing in hormone replacement therapy, peptides, medical weight management, sexual health, and regenerative medicine. He holds certification from the American Board of Hormone Replacement Therapy (ABHRT). A former competitive bodybuilder and 12-year law enforcement veteran who received the Public Safety Medal of Valor, Marjanovic has studied hormones and human performance for decades. He is the author of Operation Optimal and was named a Top 100 Healthcare Visionary by the International Forum on Advancements in Healthcare. Tomo Marjanovic is represented by Moon Media Affairs.ABOUT MOON MEDIA AFFAIRSMoon Media Affairs is a Florida-based public relations and media agency specializing in strategic communications, brand positioning, media relations, and reputation management. The agency represents celebrities, influencers, entrepreneurs, executives, health and wellness leaders, and other high-profile individuals and brands. With a focus on finding the story, promoting the message, and protecting the reputation, Moon Media Affairs helps clients strengthen their public presence and navigate today's fast-moving media landscape.

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Aspire Rejuvenation's Tomo Marjanovic Earns Perfect Score on SSRP Peptide Certification News Provided By Moon Media Affairs LLC October 06, 2026, 19:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media



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