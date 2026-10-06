Network Infrastructure Services Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis And Strategic Industry Insight

network infrastructure services market Share

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The Business Research Company's Network Infrastructure Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The network infrastructure services market has experienced significant expansion recently, reflecting the increasing reliance on advanced IT networks across various industries. As enterprises continue to digitize and demand more robust connectivity, this sector is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, the key factors driving this growth, and the regional trends shaping its future.

Current Market Size and Growth Projections for Network Infrastructure Services

The market for network infrastructure services has demonstrated strong growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding rapidly. It is projected to increase from $697.87 billion in 2025 to $765.67 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This expansion during the past period has been fueled by enterprises' dependence on legacy network systems, accelerated digital transformation efforts, the rise of IT outsourcing, surging internet traffic, and growing investments in data centers. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $1,119.06 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.0%. This future growth is anticipated to be driven by the widespread deployment of 5G and private networks, increased edge computing adoption, heightened cybersecurity demands, hybrid cloud networking expansion, and the integration of autonomous and AI-managed network operations. Emerging trends such as zero trust security models, the growth of software-defined networking (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV), transformation of network architectures via edge computing, modernization of enterprise networks through 5G, and cloud-native infrastructure management are expected to shape the market's trajectory.

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Understanding Network Infrastructure Services and Their Role

Network infrastructure services encompass the design, deployment, and ongoing management of an organization's critical IT networking systems. These services ensure that data transmission is secure, reliable, and efficient across both internal networks and external connections. By optimizing network performance and minimizing downtime, network infrastructure services enable seamless communication and smooth business operations, supporting organizations' digital activities.

Key Drivers Behind the Network Infrastructure Services Market Growth

One of the main forces propelling the network infrastructure services market is the accelerating rollout of 5G technology. 5G networks provide mobile broadband with significantly higher speeds, extremely low latency, and the capacity to support vast numbers of connected devices over both public and private wireless networks. The surge in data consumption from smartphones and connected gadgets is fueling demand for faster and more responsive networks. Network infrastructure services play a vital role by designing, integrating, and maintaining the sophisticated telecom systems that underpin 5G, ensuring scalable and optimized networks capable of delivering these high-performance connections. For example, in March 2024, 5G Americas, a prominent US wireless industry trade association, reported that by the end of 2023, there were 1.76 billion 5G connections worldwide. This figure marked an addition of 700 million connections within the year, reflecting a 66% increase from the previous year. Projections estimate global 5G connections will reach 7.9 billion by 2028. This rapid expansion of 5G deployment is a significant growth catalyst for the network infrastructure services sector.

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Additional Drivers Impacting Market Growth

Beyond 5G, other factors are contributing to the market's upward trajectory. The rising adoption of edge computing architectures demands new network designs and management strategies that reduce latency and improve data processing. Increased cybersecurity threats and the need to comply with evolving regulations are driving investments in secure network infrastructure. Moreover, hybrid cloud networking models are gaining prominence, requiring network services that can seamlessly integrate on-premises and cloud environments. The push toward autonomous, AI-driven network operations is also transforming how networks are monitored and maintained, boosting efficiency and reducing human intervention.

Regional Market Trends in Network Infrastructure Services

In 2025, North America held the largest market share in network infrastructure services, establishing itself as a key hub for advanced network technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers significant geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market dynamics and growth potential.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Network Infrastructure Services Market Forecast Report Featuring Segment Analysis And Strategic Industry Insight News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 06, 2026, 19:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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