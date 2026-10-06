Tells To Attend LEND360 2026 In Austin

Tells at LEND360 2026 in Austin, October 12-14. Conceptual messaging illustration.

Permission-based borrower communications using SMS, RCS and AI messaging. Conceptual illustration.

Tells will join lending leaders in Austin to discuss SMS, RCS and AI messaging for relevant borrower communications.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tells, an enterprise messaging provider, today announced that its team will attend LEND360 2026, held October 12-14 at the Fairmont Austin in Austin, Texas.

LEND360 is an annual online-lending summit covering fintech and new technology for consumer and small-business lenders, service partners, investors, and banks. The event brings together lending professionals evaluating technology that improves how they communicate with borrowers, manage workflows, and integrate with existing systems.

Tells offers enterprise high-volume SMS and RCS messaging, AI SMS and voice agents, a REST API, webhooks, and CRM integrations. The company will discuss how those capabilities can fit into borrower communication workflows, from initial contact through ongoing correspondence.

For lending teams, borrower communication speed and consent are operational priorities. Loan inquiries, application updates, document requests, and status notifications all depend on reaching the borrower on a channel they actually check, with messaging that respects their consent. Operators evaluating messaging infrastructure should define how those communications connect to CRM workflows, the timing of each message and the point at which a human representative should take over.

RCS support gives lenders access to richer messaging experiences than plain SMS, including branded sender identity, inline media, and interactive elements. SMS is another important channel for time-sensitive borrower notifications. Operators should evaluate recipient reach and the behavior of SMS fallback when adding RCS to a communication program.

AI SMS and voice agents are another area for discussion. Lending teams considering these tools should define their role in initial engagement, routine questions and escalation to human representatives. Messaging automation is not a substitute for a lender's own underwriting process, lending decisions or governance requirements.

Tells offers REST API access and webhooks. Lending teams can evaluate which events and integrations are available for their CRM and reporting workflows. The platform does not guarantee specific regulatory outcomes. Compliance with lending regulations, consumer protection rules, and messaging consent requirements remains the responsibility of the operator. Tells provides the infrastructure; the operator defines the governance.

The company encourages lenders to evaluate integration requirements alongside recipient experience: what context a representative needs, what records the lender must retain and how communication preferences are honored over time.

"Borrower communications should make the next step clear, respect permission and connect people with help when they need it," said David Schlaegel, Co-Founder of Tells.

To learn more about Tells or request a demo, visit .

About Tells

Tells provides enterprise high-volume SMS and RCS messaging, AI SMS and voice agents, REST API access, webhooks and CRM integrations. Its services support business messaging and follow-up workflows.

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Silas

Tells

(657) 777-5352

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Tells to Attend LEND360 2026 in Austin News Provided By Tells October 06, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology, Telecommunications



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