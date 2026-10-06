Dainty Home Announces Licensing Partnership With Bob Mackie Brand To Bring Iconic Design Legacy To The Home

Bob Mackie Home Palm Striped Beach Tawil

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NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dainty Home, a New York-based home textile company founded in 2000, has entered into a licensing agreement with the Bob Mackie brand to develop a new portfolio of home textiles under the Bob Mackie brand.The partnership includes licensing the Bob Mackie brand as well as access to the Bob Mackie archives, giving Dainty Home the opportunity to revisit and reinterpret elements of the celebrated designer's extensive body of work for the modern home. Dainty Home will work with archival designs, patterns, and creative elements while adapting them into contemporary home textiles designed for today's consumer.The new collections will bring together Bob Mackie's unmistakable sense of glamour, color, pattern, and creativity with Dainty Home's more than two decades of experience in home textiles.The partnership will include two distinct home textile labels: Bob Mackie Home and Bob Mackie Studio. Bob Mackie Home will be positioned for department stores and more elevated home retail environments, while Bob Mackie Studio will offer a more accessible expression of the Bob Mackie brand for value-oriented retail channels. Both collections will draw from the designer's creative legacy while being developed specifically for their respective retail environments and consumers."We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to bring Bob Mackie's extraordinary design legacy into the home," said Abe Baghdadi Founder of Dainty Home. "Having access to the Bob Mackie archives gives us the opportunity to revisit his incredible body of work and reinterpret elements of it for the modern home. We want these collections to feel authentic to Bob Mackie's legacy while also feeling fresh, contemporary, and relevant to today's consumer."The partnership was established only months before Dainty Home learned of Bob Mackie's passing. His death has made the opportunity particularly meaningful to Dainty Home, which is committed to approaching his legacy with creativity, respect, and a deep appreciation for his contribution to fashion, entertainment, and American design.Dainty Home is currently developing the initial collections, with the first Bob Mackie Home products anticipated to reach retail shelves for Spring/Summer 2027. The collections will be distributed through Dainty Home's established retail and ecommerce network, with additional retail partners and distribution details to be announced as the collections roll out.Initial product mockups from the Bob Mackie Home collection will be made available to media as the development process progresses.The partnership represents an opportunity to extend Bob Mackie's celebrated creative legacy beyond fashion and entertainment and into the home, introducing his distinctive design sensibility to a new generation of consumers.About Dainty HomeFounded in 2000, Dainty Home is a New York-based home textile company specializing in stylish and innovative products for everyday living. The company develops and distributes home textiles across categories including bath, table, window, and other areas of the home, serving a broad range of retail and ecommerce channels.

Vasilisa Zhidkova

Dainty Home

+1 212-686-1700

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Dainty Home Announces Licensing Partnership with Bob Mackie Brand to Bring Iconic Design Legacy to the Home News Provided By Dainty Home October 06, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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