Kali Dental Highlights Saturday Appointments For Dental Emergencies In Huntington Beach

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As urgent dental problems often surface outside the workweek, a Huntington Beach practice outlines its same-day and Saturday emergency care options.

- Dr. KalvinHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kali Dental, a family dental practice at 19201 Brookhurst Street in Huntington Beach, is drawing attention to its Saturday appointment hours as part of its emergency dental services for residents of Huntington Beach and nearby Orange County communities. The practice holds Saturday hours from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. by appointment, in addition to same-day emergency appointments during its weekday schedule.Dental emergencies rarely follow a standard business calendar. A cracked tooth from a weekend sports game, a lost crown on a Friday night, or a toothache that worsens over two days can leave residents choosing between waiting several days for care or seeking help in settings not equipped for dental treatment. Weekend access has become a practical consideration for working adults and families whose weekday schedules leave little room for unplanned appointments.Emergency Care Hours and AccessKali Dental's emergency care is available on the following schedule:. Monday through Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.. Thursday: Closed. Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.. Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., by appointment. Sunday: ClosedSame-day appointments are offered during office hours when the schedule allows. Patients may call or text the office, and those located nearby may walk in. Residents experiencing a dental problem late in the week can call to check Saturday availability rather than waiting until the following Monday.Conditions Commonly TreatedThe practice sees patients for a range of urgent dental conditions, including:. Persistent tooth or jaw pain that does not respond to over-the-counter medication. Severe toothaches or suspected infections, particularly with swelling, fever, or an unusual taste. Chipped, cracked, or broken teeth. Loose or knocked-out teeth. Failed or dislodged dental work, such as lost fillings or broken crowns. Injuries to the mouth or teeth from falls, sports, or other accidentsSome conditions carry a time element. A knocked-out tooth has the best chance of being saved when treated within one to two hours, and an untreated tooth infection can spread to the jaw, neck, or, in severe cases, the bloodstream. For patients unsure whether their situation qualifies as an emergency, office staff can help assess severity by phone and provide self-care guidance until the patient arrives.What Happens During an Emergency VisitEmergency visits at Kali Dental follow a defined sequence. Patients first receive X-rays and, when needed, a CBCT scan, a form of three-dimensional digital imaging that helps identify fractures, infections, and root-level damage. A limited, problem-focused exam follows, concentrating on the specific source of pain or injury. The dentist then reviews treatment options and associated costs with the patient before any work begins.The office is equipped with in-office milling technology, which allows certain crowns and restorations to be fabricated and placed during the same visit. For some patients, this means diagnosis, treatment, and a final restoration can be completed within a single appointment, including on a Saturday."Most of the emergencies we see didn't happen at a convenient time," said Dr. Kalvin Nguyen, lead dentist at Kali Dental. "People call us after a weekend injury or a toothache that kept them up for two nights. Saturday hours give them a way to be seen without putting it off for another week."Cost and CoverageConcern about cost is a common reason patients delay urgent dental care. Kali Dental discusses treatment costs before work begins and offers several payment pathways. The practice accepts most PPO dental insurance plans and select Medicare Advantage plans. For patients without insurance, an in-house savings plan covers the emergency exam and provides discounts on treatment. Financing is also available for larger procedures.Guidance for the First Hour of a Dental EmergencyKali Dental shares the following general guidance for residents facing a dental emergency before they reach an office:Apply pressure with clean gauze to control bleedingUse a cold compress on the cheek or lip near the affected area to reduce swellingOver-the-counter pain relievers may help temporarily; aspirin should be avoided because it can interfere with clottingHandle a knocked-out tooth by the crown, not the root, rinse it gently, and store it in cold milk if it cannot be placed back in the socketBring any dislodged dental work, such as a crown or filling, to the appointment in a sealed containerCommunity ContextAcross Orange County, residents continue to face gaps in timely access to urgent dental care, particularly outside standard weekday hours. When a dental office is unavailable, people often wait, rely on pain medication for extended periods, or visit facilities that can manage pain but cannot repair the underlying dental problem. Delays of this kind can allow manageable issues to progress into infections or tooth loss that require more extensive treatment.Local practices that maintain weekend hours and same-day capacity give residents an additional option. Proximity also matters during an emergency. Kali Dental is located south of the 405, near Brookhurst Street and Adams Avenue, roughly eight minutes from Fountain Valley and about fifteen minutes from Costa Mesa. The practice serves patients throughout Huntington Beach, including Oak View, Goldenwest, Bolsa Chica-Heil, and Huntington Harbour, as well as residents of Westminster, Garden Grove, Seal Beach, Newport Beach, and Santa Ana.For more information, call (657) 800-5254, visit kalidental, or email....Kali DentalPhone: (657) 800-5254Email:...Website:Address: 19201 Brookhurst St., Suite 103, Huntington Beach, CA 92646About Kali DentalKali Dental is a family dental practice in Huntington Beach, California, led by Dr. Kalvin Nguyen. The practice provides general, preventive, restorative, cosmetic, and emergency dental care, including same-day and Saturday appointments, for patients in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Costa Mesa, and surrounding Orange County communities.

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Kali Dental Highlights Saturday Appointments for Dental Emergencies in Huntington Beach News Provided By Core6 Marketing October 06, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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