Zambia: Permanent Secretary (PS) Chileshe Leads Ministry Team On Copperbelt Stakeholder Engagements

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, Mr Kangwa Chileshe, is leading a team of Ministry officials on a series of stakeholder engagements on the Copperbelt aimed at strengthening partnerships and supporting the development of Youth, Sport and Arts.

As part of the engagements, Mr Chileshe held discussions with Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), focusing on possible areas of partnership and support for the three sectors.

The company also expressed interest in partnering with the ministry in the three sectors.

Mr Chileshe also engaged artistes from Chingola and Chililabombwe, where he encouraged them to recognise the arts as an important avenue for wealth and job creation.

He emphasised the need for artistes to use their work to contribute to the Grow Zambia agenda, particularly by using the arts as a platform for sharing information and promoting national development.

The engagements also included visits to arts and sports infrastructure in Chingola and Kitwe to assess the facilities and identify areas that require attention.

The Permanent Secretary said continued engagement with stakeholders remains important in mobilising support and creating partnerships that can contribute to the growth of Youth, Sport and Arts across the country

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts, Zambia.