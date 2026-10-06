Celebration Of The 51St Anniversary Of The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) In Benin: The ECOWAS Representation In Benin Inaugurates Its Meeting Rooms Dedicated To The Memory Of“Marcel De Souza” And“Lamine Cisse”

Ambassador Amadou DIONGUE, Resident Representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Benin, inaugurated on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, two meeting rooms at the Representation, dedicated to the memory of two distinguished figures who left their mark on the history of ECOWAS. They are Marcel de SOUZA, former Chair of the ECOWAS Commission (2016–2018), and Lamine CISSE, founding President of the Union of ECOWAS Nationals. The ceremony was attended by a representative from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a representative from Benin's National ECOWAS Office at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, representatives of the de Souza and Cisse families, and representatives from UR-ECOWAS and ECOWOMAN.

In his remarks, the Ambassador recalled the context and motivations behind this symbolic act. This dedication stemmed from the desire of His Excellency Amadou DIONGUE, on behalf of ECOWAS, to immortalize the memory of these figures by inscribing their names in the daily life of our institution, so that every meeting, every exchange, and every decision made here may be imbued with the spirit that animated them. This symbolic act sends a message to those who will come after us: there were men who, through their faith in Africa, blazed a trail that we have a duty to follow. The Mission thus affirms that ECOWAS does not forget those who dedicated their lives, their talents, and their vision to the cause of the Community.

The late Marcel De SOUZA, an illustrious son of the Republic of Benin, served as Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission from 2016 to 2018. His tenure at the helm of our institution was marked, among other things, by leadership characterized by a clear vision of regional integration, grounded in solidarity among peoples and the primacy of dialogue.

A statesman and a man of conviction, he was one of those rare individuals who combined the grandeur of vision with the humility of service. His memory remains a guiding light for us all.

The late Lamine CISSÉ, founding President of the Union of ECOWAS Nationals, dedicated his life to strengthening the bonds between the communities of our region.

Lamine CISSÉ has left us, but the Union he built, the men and women he brought together, and the bridges he built between our communities-all of this remains alive, active, and fruitful.

Representatives of the SOUZA and CISSE families, deeply moved by this tribute, expressed words of appreciation and profound gratitude to His Excellency Amadou DIONGUE, and through him, to the Chairperson of the Commission and to the entire ECOWAS.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).