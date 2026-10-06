Did He Really Invite Iran To Take Out California Cities?

MENAFN - Asia Times) “Keep our city out of your reckless war talk,” said San Diego's mayor, Todd Gloria, Monday night after President Donald Trump's rambling speech at a rally in Nebraska included a particularly violent mention of the California city.

Gloria was among several Democratic political leaders who were incensed after Trump – moments after predicted the Republican Party would see a“tremendous victory” in the November 3 midterm elections – suggested that he would not object to an Iranian military or nuclear attack on San Diego and Los Angeles.

The president said that soaring prices for gas, groceries, and other essentials are a“small price to pay for keeping the world safe – keeping our country safe.”

Some observers claimed the president had simply been speaking in an“especially confusing style,” as journalist Daniel Dale suggested, and did not intend to suggest that the two cities could be acceptable collateral damage.

“Of course you can say it's inappropriate regardless for the president to casually float the possibility of a city being wiped out,” Dale added.

Latest stories Asia's growth now belongs to Silicon Valley CPEC 2.0 will be won or lost on keeping China's investors safe The illusion of America's withdrawal from Iraq

He warned that Iran could“take out a city,” before adding that he would“let them” attack the two deep-blue cities-home to a collective 5.2 million people, with more than 20 million residents in the surrounding areas

“Let them take out Los Angeles. Let them take out San Diego,” Trump said at the rally in Grand Island.“This is a very small price to pay... It's gonna be over very soon.”

The crowd responded to Trump's comments with laughter and cheers. The president has frequently made Democratic strongholds like Los Angeles, Chicago, and his own hometown of New York City the targets of rhetorical attacks. He has also targeted those cities with the deployment of armed federal agents as part of his mass deportation agenda.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat whose name has been floated as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, condemned Trump's remarks as“deranged and dangerous.”

“After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should 'take out' Los Angeles and San Diego,” said Newsom, who later criticized Trump's vice president and secretary of state for not speaking out against the comments.

“The SILENCE from JD Vance and Marco Rubio today is deafening,” said the governor.

Gloria added that San Diego, which is home to major military installations,“is not collateral damage. We are not expendable. And we are never a 'small price to pay.'”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass accused Trump of compromising the safety of the nation's second-largest city.

“The role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives,” said Bass.“In the face of irresponsible threats, as Angelenos, we know how to stand together and protect our city.”

The Daily Report Start your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly Report A weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories

Sign up for one of our free newsletters

Jim Desmond, a Republican running for Congress in California's 48th District, which lies in San Diego, was also quick to distance himself from the president's comments.

Trump's comments came days after it was reported that the Pentagon is prepared to send thousands more troops and a third aircraft carrier to the Middle East, as talks between the US and Iran remain stalled. Gas prices remain elevated, at $4.36 per gallon on average, and nearly two-thirds of respondents to an Associated Press poll in June said they disapproved of how Trump had handled the war, which he joined Israel in starting in February without congressional approval.

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) had a succinct response to Trump's remarks, referring to the constitutional amendment that allows members of a president's Cabinet to remove him from office on the ground that they cannot fulfill the duties of the president.

“Twenty-fifth amendment NOW,” said Padilla.

-Common Dreams

Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories Or

Thank you for registering!

Share on X (Opens in new window) Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedI Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Faceboo Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsAp Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddi Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Emai Print (Opens in new window) Prin