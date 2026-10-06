Legacy Youth Zone Celebrates Seven Years Of Transforming Young Lives In Croydon

MENAFN - Pressat) Croydon, London – Legacy Youth Zone is celebrating seven years of supporting young people across Croydon, marking a significant milestone in its journey of empowering the borough's young people and strengthening the local community.

Since opening its doors in 2019, Legacy Youth Zone has welcomed 17,503 members and recorded an incredible 262,707 visits, providing young people with a safe, inspiring and affordable place to spend their leisure time, build friendships, develop new skills and access trusted support.

Over the past seven years, Legacy has become a vital part of the Croydon community, delivering lasting social impact for thousands of young people and their families. Through its work, the charity has helped bring £25.4 million of social and economic value into Croydon, directly benefiting local young people and creating positive opportunities across the borough.

Legacy's commitment to inclusion is reflected in the 3,897 members with additional needs who have accessed tailored support and opportunities through the Youth Zone. The charity has also provided trusted relationships and guidance for 557 care-experienced young people, helping them navigate challenges and reach their full potential.

As a local charity, Legacy continues to invest in the wider community, with 79% of its staff living in Croydon, creating jobs and ensuring that local people play a central role in supporting the borough's next generation, backed by companies such as ASOS, Burberry, Sidemen and Lidl, and supported by local businesses such as TW Drainage and MR Scaffolding. The support of corporates and local organisations is what helps Legacy to achieve outstanding outcomes for young people.

The positive outcomes achieved by members over the last seven years demonstrate the lasting impact of youth work and trusted relationships. Legacy's annual impact data shows that:

87% of young people increased or maintained their self-confidence since joining Legacy. 85% increased or maintained their physical health. 85% increased or maintained their mental wellbeing.

The stories behind these figures are reflected in the experiences of the young people who attend Legacy every week.

Carol, a junior member, said:

"One of the best things about Legacy is the people. When I talk to others, I learn new things and hear different ideas. Everyone is understanding, and they make me feel comfortable sharing my thoughts without worrying about being judged. Legacy has helped me grow, build confidence, and feel supported, and I am really grateful to be part of it."

Melvin, a senior member, said:

"Since joining Legacy, taking part in MMA and boxing sessions has had a huge positive impact on my life. The training has taught me valuable self-defence skills, which have made me feel more confident, safer, and more secure in myself. It has also shown me the importance of discipline, respect, and hard work. I have learned that staying calm and thinking before reacting is much more effective than acting on impulse."

Myke Catterall, CEO of Legacy Youth Zone, says,

"For seven years, Legacy Youth Zone has been a place where young people can discover their potential, build confidence and form positive relationships that help them thrive. We are incredibly proud of the impact we have made together with our members, staff, volunteers, supporters and partners. These achievements belong to the young people of Croydon, and we remain committed to ensuring every young person has somewhere safe to go, something positive to do, and someone trusted to talk to."

As Legacy Youth Zone looks ahead to the future, the charity remains committed to providing world-class youth services and ensuring that thousands more young people have opportunities to succeed, grow and thrive.