Cheapest SIM Only Deals In The UK: How Lyca Mobile Compares With Leading Networks

(MENAFN- Pressat) Consumers in the UK often have to choose between SIM-only deals (prepaid) or pay-monthly deals (postpaid). As one of the top MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) in the world, Lyca Mobile has been a standout performer when it comes to affordable SIM-only deals and PAYM plans with all the essential benefits. Lyca Mobile 's extensive lineup of mobile plans has been helping thousands of people in the UK stay connected with their near and dear ones, wherever they are in the world. Lyca Mobile isn't the only one offering cheap SIM-only deals in the UK. Many brands have stepped up, providing SIM-only deals at attractive prices. With Lyca Mobile and its competitors compared side-by-side, consumers get an exact picture of what they get for their money. At a Glance Lyca Mobile's National Plus at a promotional price of £5 offers the best value among the lot. Only Lyca Mobile's plan includes dedicated international minutes to 48 countries in this table. Only plans with monthly data allowances of up to 40 GB were chosen. Plans from top competitors offer the maximum amount of data. All plans offer 4G/5G data allowance as standard. Lyca Mobile vs The Top Providers in the UK The table below compares Lyca Mobile's SIM-only plan with those of four other operators in the UK. All plan information was sourced from the networks' official websites and is accurate as verified on 22nd September 2026 (6:00 pm).

Features Lyca Mobile Competitor 1 Competitor 2

Competitor 3

Competitor 4 Data 30GB 30GB 40GB 40GB 20GB Monthly cost £5 £15 £10 £12 £27 UK Mins/Texts Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Contract 30-day 30-day 30-day PAYG / contract options 30-day EU roaming (Data Cap) ✓ 12GB ✓ 5GB ✓ 12GB ✓ 6GB X China Roaming (Data Cap) ✓ 500MB X No X No X No X No International calling ✓ Included 100 minutes (48 countries) X No X No X No X No Wi-Fi Calling ✓ Yes ✓ Yes ✓ Yes ✓ Yes ✓ Yes Credit check X No X No X No X No X No

Important: Prices and plan benefits are based on the selected plans included in this comparison and may change. Consumers should check the relevant provider's website for the latest terms, pricing, allowances, and eligibility. Speed and coverage may vary by location.

The Role of Lyca Mobile's National Plus in the UK SIM-Only Market

The highlighting feature in the table is the price of the Lyca Mobile plan and the benefits it offers.

The promotional price of £5 is the most affordable of the lot

Lyca Mobile's National Plus comes with all the essential features. The 30 GB data allowance (1 GB/day) meets the average person's internet needs, be it streaming their favorite shows, listening to playlists without interruptions, engaging in long video calls, or finding out what their friends are up to on social media. Unlimited UK minutes and SMS make it easy to stay connected within the UK.

The plan also includes international benefits. The dedicated roaming data for the EU and China included is beneficial for consumers who travel a lot, be it for business, pleasure, or educational purposes. The Wi-Fi calling feature is useful in areas with poor network reception.

Competitors edge out Lyca Mobile's plan in terms of monthly data allowance, but they are more expensive and may not be the right fit for budget-conscious users or those looking for plans with international benefits at no extra cost.

Overall, the Lyca Mobile National Plus is a great recommendation for consumers in the UK who are looking for a mobile plan that has it all without being very expensive.

International Calling: The Differentiator

Although most plans in the table stand neck-and-neck with each other, they fall behind Lyca Mobile in terms of international minutes.

Lyca Mobile is the only operator in the comparison table that offers dedicated international minutes. The National Plus offers 100 international minutes to countries in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

The international minutes included are useful for immigrants, international students, and foreign nationals who are visiting/staying in the UK. One can make international calls from the UK without having to purchase any add-ons.

Why SIM-Only Deals Hold an Edge Over Postpaid Plans

A mobile plan plays a crucial role in helping people stay connected. Although consumers have the freedom to choose between SIM-only and pay-monthly plans, both come with their own set of requirements, with a pay-monthly plan being more stringent than its counterpart.

Most SIM-only deals in the UK are 30-day rolling plans. Consumers are allotted a set number of benefits which they can use for the next 30 days. They'll have to renew their plan once the 30 days are up.

Pay monthly plans, on the other hand, require passing a credit check, as the consumer pays for the benefits after the 30-day period.

Another advantage of SIM-only deals is the devices themselves. As the name suggests, consumers only get a SIM card/eSIM when they purchase a SIM-only plan. They'll have to use their own device, provided it is unlocked.

As for pay monthly plans, they're often bundled with devices. The consumer may own the device, but they cannot use other SIM cards unless they complete the minimum contract term or have paid off the cost of the device.

Finding the Right SIM-Only Deal

Although there are network providers in the UK offering attractive pay-monthly plans, the bundled benefits that SIM-only deals offer are hard to ignore. The convenience of not having to pass a credit check or choose a contract is another benefit that is worthy of consideration.

SIM-only deals also make it easy for the average British consumer to budget their monthly phone spends, as the risks of overages are non-existent.

The Lyca Mobile National Plus can be purchased for the promotional price of £5 from here.

Explore Lyca Mobile's range of SIM-only and Pay Monthly plans by visiting .