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Hoffman Agency Partners With United Partners Network
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN JOSE, CA-The Hoffman Agency has formed a strategic partnership with United Partners Network, linking Hoffman with UPN's network of independent communications agencies.
The non-exclusive agreement will allow Hoffman to work with UPN agencies in markets where it does not have its own offices, while giving UPN members access to Hoffman's operations and technology and B2B communications capabilities.
The two organizations said they will begin working together immediately, initially coordinating client opportunities in the Philippines and Mexico, as well as making introductions between agencies and holding joint knowledge-sharing sessions.
Hoffman has more than 350 communications and marketing staff working across its operations in the US, Europe and Asia. Its European offices are in London, Munich and Paris, while its Asian network includes Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Bangkok. Its US offices are in Silicon Valley, Portland and Boston.
UPN, founded by United Partners CEO Maria Gergova-Bengtsson, brings together independent agencies and communications leaders across EMEA, the US and Latin America to collaborate on cross-border business.
“Independent agencies, shared standards, real collaboration – that's what UPN is built on, and joining forces with Hoffman is exactly that in practice,” Gergova-Bengtsson said.“Hoffman brings deep tech and B2B expertise and a genuinely global footprint. For our partner agencies, this means real client work and real market access from day one – not a name added to a map.”
Jennifer Fieldgate, Hoffman's managing director for Europe, said the partnership would give the agency access to agencies in markets where it does not currently have offices.
“Technology businesses are increasingly looking beyond the markets they've traditionally operated in,” Fieldgate said.“This partnership is about extending our access to trusted local specialists who understand those markets and can help us build the right team around each client's ambitions – wherever those ambitions take them.”
The non-exclusive agreement will allow Hoffman to work with UPN agencies in markets where it does not have its own offices, while giving UPN members access to Hoffman's operations and technology and B2B communications capabilities.
The two organizations said they will begin working together immediately, initially coordinating client opportunities in the Philippines and Mexico, as well as making introductions between agencies and holding joint knowledge-sharing sessions.
Hoffman has more than 350 communications and marketing staff working across its operations in the US, Europe and Asia. Its European offices are in London, Munich and Paris, while its Asian network includes Tokyo, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Bangkok. Its US offices are in Silicon Valley, Portland and Boston.
UPN, founded by United Partners CEO Maria Gergova-Bengtsson, brings together independent agencies and communications leaders across EMEA, the US and Latin America to collaborate on cross-border business.
“Independent agencies, shared standards, real collaboration – that's what UPN is built on, and joining forces with Hoffman is exactly that in practice,” Gergova-Bengtsson said.“Hoffman brings deep tech and B2B expertise and a genuinely global footprint. For our partner agencies, this means real client work and real market access from day one – not a name added to a map.”
Jennifer Fieldgate, Hoffman's managing director for Europe, said the partnership would give the agency access to agencies in markets where it does not currently have offices.
“Technology businesses are increasingly looking beyond the markets they've traditionally operated in,” Fieldgate said.“This partnership is about extending our access to trusted local specialists who understand those markets and can help us build the right team around each client's ambitions – wherever those ambitions take them.”
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