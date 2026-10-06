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Beyond Oil Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - Beyond Oil Ltd: Today announced that a prominent regional franchise group in Eastern Europe has successfully completed its pilot evaluation and is proceeding with a commercial rollout of Beyond Oil's product across 60 restaurant locations of a leading global fast-food brand in the region. Beyond Oil Ltd shares T are trading up $0.12 at $2.41.
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