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Briacell Therapeutics Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:26 AM EST - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.: Today announced that four abstracts featuring preclinical research from their respective immunotherapy programs have been selected for poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 41th Anniversary Annual Meeting, taking place November 4-8, in Phoenix. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $5.92.
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