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Golden Minerals Company

Golden Minerals Company


2026-10-06 03:17:06
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:58 AM EST - Golden Minerals Company: Has commenced a 1,250-meter drill program, with an estimated budget of $1.088 million, to test the Sico, Cobre and Iceberg targets, three of the multiple known gold and copper targets on its Desierto exploration concessions in Salta Province, Argentina. Golden Minerals Company shares T are trading unchanged at $0.33.

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Baystreet.ca

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