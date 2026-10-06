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Knight Therapeutics Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:30 AM EST - Knight Therapeutics Inc.: Announced today the launch of TAVALISSE® (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) in Brazil, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment. Knight Therapeutics Inc. shares T are trading up $0.12 at $10.48.
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