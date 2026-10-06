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NFI Group Inc.

NFI Group Inc.


2026-10-06 03:17:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:45 AM EST - NFI Group Inc.: Today announced that New York City Transit has awarded a contract for 92 MCI D45 CRT commuter coaches. NFI Group Inc. shares T are trading up $0.09 at $25.34.

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