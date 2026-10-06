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Wajax, ATCO, Black Diamond At 52-Week Highs
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ATCO LTD (T.X) Hit a new 52-Week High of $81.84. Emera and Canadian Utilities will combine in a merger of equals to form a Top 20 North American utility, with approximately $72 billion in combined enterprise value2, $45 billion in rate base3 and six million customers. In connection with the transaction, ATCO will spin off into a new publicly-traded industrial services leader made up of housing, defence and investments, including ports and retail energy. ATCO Chair and CEO, Nancy Southern, will serve as Chair and CEO of the new entity.
Black Diamond Group Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.33. In September, Black Diamond CEO Trevor Haynes, and members of the Company's Board and Leadership team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and celebrate the Company's 20-year listing anniversary on TSX.
Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (T.U) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.00. In September, Caribbean Utilities announced that the Board of Directors declared a dividend of US$0.20 per Class A Ordinary Share.
Dexterra Group Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.89. Late in September, Dexterra rose 7.2% on volume of 116,974 shares
Evolution PowerX Corp. (T.E) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.87. No news stories available today.
Finning International Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $113.54. Last Friday, Finning rose 2.2% on volume of 956,225 shares.
Mineros S.A. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.21. In July, Mineros adopted a formal Strategic Gold Reserve Policy under its Investment Management Policy. The Policy establishes physical gold bullion as a core treasury asset of the Company.
Rackla Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 32 cents. No news stories available today.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $61.65. Manulife announced a two-year presenting partnership with The Hinton LecturesTM, supporting the 2026 and 2027 lecture series dedicated to advancing public understanding and scientific discourse on AI safety. The 2026 lectures, which will be held in Toronto this November, are co-founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Geoffrey Hinton, a renowned AI expert, and the AI Safety Foundation.
Wall Financial Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.35. Wall Financial released its operating results and financial statements for the six months ended July 31, 2026. The Company recorded net earnings and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the six months ended July 31, 2026 of $21,572,285 or $0.67 per share compared to $18,307,339 or $0.57 per share in the same period of the prior year.
Wajax Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $39.54. No news stories available today.
Black Diamond Group Ltd (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $21.33. In September, Black Diamond CEO Trevor Haynes, and members of the Company's Board and Leadership team, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Innovation Sector, Toronto Stock Exchange, to close the market and celebrate the Company's 20-year listing anniversary on TSX.
Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (T.U) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.00. In September, Caribbean Utilities announced that the Board of Directors declared a dividend of US$0.20 per Class A Ordinary Share.
Dexterra Group Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.89. Late in September, Dexterra rose 7.2% on volume of 116,974 shares
Evolution PowerX Corp. (T.E) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.87. No news stories available today.
Finning International Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $113.54. Last Friday, Finning rose 2.2% on volume of 956,225 shares.
Mineros S.A. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $10.21. In July, Mineros adopted a formal Strategic Gold Reserve Policy under its Investment Management Policy. The Policy establishes physical gold bullion as a core treasury asset of the Company.
Rackla Metals Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of 32 cents. No news stories available today.
Manulife Financial Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $61.65. Manulife announced a two-year presenting partnership with The Hinton LecturesTM, supporting the 2026 and 2027 lecture series dedicated to advancing public understanding and scientific discourse on AI safety. The 2026 lectures, which will be held in Toronto this November, are co-founded by Nobel Laureate Professor Geoffrey Hinton, a renowned AI expert, and the AI Safety Foundation.
Wall Financial Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.35. Wall Financial released its operating results and financial statements for the six months ended July 31, 2026. The Company recorded net earnings and comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the six months ended July 31, 2026 of $21,572,285 or $0.67 per share compared to $18,307,339 or $0.57 per share in the same period of the prior year.
Wajax Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $39.54. No news stories available today.
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