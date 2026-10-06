Maydin Media Expands Award-Winning KAGAPSO® Business Growth Framework With AI-Powered Revenue Systems

Maydin Media LLC, a U.S.-based business growth and marketing technology company founded by Mehmet Aydın, FCIM, is expanding the application of its proprietary KAGAPSO® Business Growth Framework, an integrated methodology designed to connect business strategy, marketing, sales, CRM automation, artificial intelligence, and operational processes within a unified growth architecture.

Developed by Mehmet Aydın through more than 25 years of experience across marketing, entrepreneurship, logistics, e-commerce, real estate, and business consulting, KAGAPSO® was created to address a recurring challenge faced by small and medium-sized businesses: fragmented growth systems.

Rather than treating advertising, sales, CRM, automation, and artificial intelligence as separate tools, KAGAPSO® brings these components together into a structured business framework focused on measurable revenue growth.

At the center of the methodology is a systems-based approach that evaluates a business across core areas including target market, customer pain points, revenue model, value proposition, marketing strategy, sales processes, and operations.

Through Maydin Media LLC, the framework has been applied across more than 300 businesses and professionals, particularly in real estate and service-based industries.

AI as Part of the Business System

A major focus of Maydin Media's current work is the practical integration of artificial intelligence into customer acquisition and sales processes.

The company develops AI-supported systems that combine digital advertising, CRM platforms, automated messaging, lead qualification, appointment scheduling, follow-up workflows, and sales pipeline management.

According to Mehmet Aydın, the objective is not simply to add AI tools to an existing business.

“Artificial intelligence creates real value when it becomes part of a complete business system,” Aydın said.“A company may generate leads through advertising, but if those leads are not qualified, followed up, and converted efficiently, the technology itself does not solve the growth problem.”

Maydin Media's approach therefore focuses on connecting AI with marketing, CRM, sales, and operational processes rather than deploying AI as a standalone solution.

International Recognition for KAGAPSO®

In 2026, the KAGAPSO® Business Growth Framework received international recognition at the Hermes Creative Awards, earning a Gold Winner distinction in the category“AI-Driven Revenue Architecture & Integrated Marketing Campaign.”

The recognition highlighted the framework's integrated approach to combining marketing strategy, revenue architecture, CRM systems, automation, and AI-supported customer engagement.

The award represents an important milestone for Maydin Media's work in developing structured growth systems that move beyond traditional advertising campaigns.

Mehmet Aydın Earns FCIM Fellowship

Mehmet Aydın also holds the Fellow (FCIM) designation from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) in the United Kingdom.

Fellowship is one of CIM's highest levels of professional membership and recognizes experienced marketing professionals with senior-level strategic responsibility and demonstrated contribution to the profession.

Aydın's career includes leadership and entrepreneurial roles across multiple industries, including logistics, e-commerce, real estate, digital marketing, and business transformation.

Today, his work focuses on building scalable revenue systems that integrate strategy, marketing, automation, CRM, artificial intelligence, sales processes, and operations.

From Marketing Campaigns to Revenue Architecture

Maydin Media positions KAGAPSO® as an alternative to fragmented marketing models.

Instead of focusing only on advertising metrics such as clicks, leads, or impressions, the framework is designed to examine the entire path from customer acquisition to revenue generation.

This includes business model and positioning, digital advertising, CRM infrastructure, AI-supported lead qualification, automated follow-up, appointment systems, sales conversion processes, operational workflows, and revenue measurement and optimization.

The company's broader objective is to help businesses transition from campaign-based marketing toward structured, repeatable, and measurable growth systems.

About Maydin Media LLC

Maydin Media LLC is a U.S.-based business growth and marketing technology company headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Founded by Mehmet Aydın, FCIM, the company develops integrated marketing, CRM, automation, AI, and revenue systems for small and medium-sized businesses.

Its proprietary KAGAPSO® Business Growth Framework is designed to help organizations identify growth bottlenecks, improve customer acquisition, optimize sales processes, and build scalable revenue infrastructures.

For more information:

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Founder: Mehmet Aydın, FCIM

KAGAPSO®: Business Growth Framework

Location: Sheridan, Wyoming, USA