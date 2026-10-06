Texas Manufacturing Industry Database: 23,581 Companies And 59,403 Executives Database Delivers Verified Industrial Business Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerate prospecting, sales and market research with verified company profiles, executive contacts, list building and CRM-ready exports.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Texas Manufacturing Industry Database" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Texas Manufacturing Industry Database provides comprehensive access to 23,581 manufacturers, wholesalers & distributors, transportation & logistics companies, engineering & construction firms, and other industrial suppliers & service companies across Texas. The database also includes the names and titles of 59,403 executive decision makers, helping organizations identify relevant contacts and pursue new opportunities within the Texas industrial market.

Designed for sales prospecting, marketing, business development, executive recruiting, and market research, the Texas Manufacturing Industry Database gives subscribers access to detailed company intelligence in one centralized platform. Businesses can use this information to identify prospective customers, evaluate market segments, connect with qualified executives, assess competitors, and strengthen strategic planning.

Each company profile includes up to 40 data points. Available information may include key contact details, employee counts, annual sales, square footage, products manufactured, detailed corporate hierarchy (family tree), and direct competitors. The platform offers the depth of information needed to support targeted outreach and informed decision-making throughout the Texas manufacturing and industrial sectors.

All company profiles are researched firsthand by the author's data research team. This research process is intended to maintain a high level of accuracy, completeness, and relevance while giving subscribers access to current live data. The number of listed companies and executives may fluctuate during the subscription period as records are reviewed and updated.

The Standard Version enables subscribers to perform customized searches, build & save lists, view individual company profiles, print reports, and export data for use in 3rd party applications. Exported information can support established sales and marketing workflows, including CRM platforms and email marketing software. These capabilities allow users to organize prospecting activity, segment audiences, and integrate Texas manufacturing company data into existing business systems.

Subscriptions include live 24/7 access from any PC, Mac, tablet, or smartphone, allowing authorized users to conduct research from the office or while traveling. The one-time annual cost covers 12-month single-user access to the database. Additional users may be added at a discounted rate, providing flexible access options for sales, recruiting, marketing, and research teams.

Subscription Information



Company and executive totals may change throughout the subscription based on current live data.

The annual subscription includes 12-month single-user access.

Additional users are available at a discounted rate.

Subscriptions do not auto-renew.

Subscribers must sign the License Agreement and Email License Supplement for Plus and Premium Versions.

Subscriptions are all inclusive, with no credits, tokens, or other pay-per type fees. Alternative packages are available to accommodate different budgets and business requirements.

With extensive Texas manufacturer profiles, verified executive contacts, flexible search tools, and export functionality, the Texas Manufacturing Industry Database offers a practical resource for organizations seeking reliable industrial market intelligence. Its combination of detailed company records and accessible subscription options supports more focused prospecting, stronger market analysis, and efficient engagement with decision makers throughout Texas.

Key Topics Covered:

Profiles Of:



Manufacturers

Wholesalers & Distributors

Transportation & Logistics Companies

Engineering & Construction Companies Other Industrial Suppliers & Service Companies

Names and Titles of Executive Decision Makers, With Up to 40 Data Points, Such As:



Key Contact Information

Number of Employees

Annual Sales

Square Footage

Products Manufactured

Detailed Corporate Hierarchy (Family Tree) Direct Competitors

For more information about this database visit

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