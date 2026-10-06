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Automated Cell Processing System Market: Global Trends And Forecast To 2035 16% CAGR Unlocks Strategic Opportunities In Cell Therapy Manufacturing


2026-10-06 03:16:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation cuts labor, idle time, batch variability and production costs, while advanced feature integration and strategic partnerships offer competitive opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automated Cell Processing System Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Cell Therapy Processing Step, Scale of Operation, End User and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated cell processing system market is valued at USD 220 million in the current year and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by the expanding cell and gene therapy pipeline, increasing demand for scalable manufacturing, and wider adoption of automated and closed cell processing systems.

More than 2,000 cell and gene therapy candidates are currently under investigation across oncological disorders, rare diseases, and chronic diseases. Positive results from FDA-approved therapies have strengthened interest in cellular therapies among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, healthcare providers, and research organizations. However, conventional cell therapy manufacturing remains labor-intensive and time-consuming, contributing to high production costs and batch-to-batch variations. These limitations are increasing demand for advanced, standardized, and time-efficient processing technologies.

Automated and closed cell processing systems can reduce manual intervention, improve throughput, decrease idle time between production runs, and support more consistent manufacturing. Platforms such as GMP-In-A Box demonstrate how automation can help cell therapy developers streamline workflows and manage production costs. These operational benefits are expected to support sustained expansion of the automated cell processing system market.

Market Segmentation

The market sizing and opportunity analysis covers the following segments:

  • Cell Therapy Processing Step: Apheresis, Separation, Expansion, Harvest, Fill / Finish, Cryopreservation, and Thawing
  • Scale of Operation: Pre-clinical / Clinical Operations and Commercial Organizations
  • End User: Hospitals / Medical Centers / Clinics / Research Institutes / Academic Institutes and Cell Therapy Manufacturers / Developers
  • Key Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa

Automated Cell Processing System Market Insights

  • More than 60 innovative, automated and closed systems have been developed to support cell therapy development, production, and cryopreservation.
  • The competitive landscape includes established equipment suppliers, emerging technology companies, and startups offering systems for different processing steps and scales of operation.
  • Many startups focused on automated and closed cell processing systems have been established since 2010, highlighting sustained commercial interest in the sector.
  • Most available systems are designed to comply with current regulatory requirements. Examples include BATON, NANT 001, robotic cell culture systems, and the volta loop.
  • Partnership activity has increased at a CAGR of 24%, with more than 70% of identified agreements signed since 2018.
  • Recent collaborations have focused on technology development, system integration, product utilization, and cell therapy manufacturing applications.
  • Several agreements have involved the SA25 aseptic filling work cell from vanrx pharma systems for Fill / Finish applications.
  • An assessment of more than 300 stakeholders developing cell therapies indicates substantial strategic partnership potential for automated equipment providers.

Competitive Landscape

Equipment developers are integrating advanced capabilities into automated cell processing platforms to strengthen product differentiation and address evolving manufacturing requirements. Competition is influenced by system functionality, supplier capabilities, processing compatibility, scalability, regulatory readiness, support services, and the range of cell types and culture formats supported.

Example players associated with the automated cell processing system market include AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Cytiva (Acquired by Danaher Corporation), Cellular Therapeutics, Lonza, Merck, Pall (Acquired by Danaher Corporation), Terumo BCT, and ThermoGenesis.

Research Coverage

  • Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Revenue projections across cell therapy processing step, scale of operation, end user, and key geographical regions.
  • Market Landscape: Analysis of system features, product specifications, supported cell types, cell culture formats, applications, end users, support services, and regulatory certification / accreditations.
  • Product Competitiveness Analysis: Evaluation of supplier power and portfolio-related parameters affecting market positioning.
  • Company Profiles: Coverage of company operations, financial information where available, product portfolios, recent developments, and future outlook.
  • Partnerships and Collaborations: Assessment of agreements by year, partnership type, therapy, processing step, technology, partner focus, active participants, and collaborator location.
  • Big Pharma Initiatives: Review of recent activities undertaken by major pharmaceutical companies in automated cell processing.

Key Questions Addressed

  • How many companies are participating in the automated cell processing system market?
  • Which companies are leading the competitive landscape?
  • What factors will influence future market development?
  • What are the current and projected market sizes?
  • How will revenue opportunities be distributed across major market segments and regions?

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • 4D Molecular Therapeutics
  • 53Biologics
  • AavantiBios
  • Abbott
  • AbbVie
  • Abeona Therapeutics
  • Abintus Bio
  • Accinov (acquired by Advanced BioScience Laboratories)
  • Acucela
  • AcuraBio
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics
  • AdaptVac
  • Addgene
  • Aduro Biotech
  • Advaccine
  • Advanced BioScience Laboratories
  • Advanced Biotherapeutics Consulting
  • Advantagene
  • Advaxis
  • Advent
  • Adverum Biotechnologies (formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies)
  • Aevitas Therapeutics (a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech)
  • AffyImmune Therapeutics
  • AffyXel
  • AGC Biologics
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Agilis Biotherapeutics (acquired by PTC Therapeutics)
  • Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
  • Akdeniz University
  • Akron Biotech
  • Albumedix
  • Aldevron
  • Allele Biotechnology
  • Allergan
  • Allife Medicine
  • Allogene Therapeutics
  • Alma Bio Therapeutics
  • AlphaVax
  • ALSTEM
  • Althea Technologies
  • Altimmune
  • Altor BioScience
  • Altruist Biologics
  • American Gene Technologies
  • Amgen
  • Amicus Therapeutics
  • Ampersand Capital Partners
  • AMSBIO
  • Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit
  • Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics (acquired by uniQure)
  • Anaeropharma Science
  • Andelyn Biosciences
  • Anemocyte
  • AnGes
  • Angionetics
  • ANLBIO
  • Annapurna Therapeutics (acquired by Avalanche Biotechnologies)
  • apceth Biopharma (subsidiary of Hitachi Chemical)
  • Applied Biological Materials
  • Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)
  • Applied StemCell
  • Applied Viromics
  • Arcellx
  • ArcticZymes Technologies
  • Areta International
  • Arranta Bio (acquired by Recipharm)
  • Aruvant Sciences
  • ASC Therapeutics
  • AskBio
  • Asklepios BioPharmaceutical
  • Astellas Pharma
  • AstraZeneca
  • Atara Biotherapeutics
  • Atlantic Bio GMP (a subsidiary of Atlanpole Biotherapies)
  • Atsena Therapeutics
  • Audentes Therapeutics (acquired by Astella Pharma)
  • Augusta University
  • Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services
  • Aurora Biopharma
  • Autolus Therapeutics
  • Avantor
  • Avecia Biologics
  • Avid Bioservices
  • AVROBIO
  • Axovant Gene Therapies
  • Bamboo Therapeutics
  • Batavia Biosciences
  • Baylor College of Medicine
  • BCM Families Foundation
  • Beacon Biotherapeutics
  • Beam Therapeutics
  • Beckman Research Institute
  • Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology
  • Beijing Doing Biomedical
  • Beijing Hetang Shenghua Medical Technology
  • Beijing HuiNengAn Biotech
  • Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology
  • Beijing Mario Biotech
  • Beijing Sanwater Biological Technology
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
  • Benitec Biopharma
  • BIA Separations (acquired by Sartorius)
  • Bioceltech Therapeutics
  • BioCentriq (acquired by GC)
  • BioCina
  • Biogen
  • Bio-Gene Technology
  • BioInvent International
  • Biological E.
  • BioMarin Pharmaceuticals
  • Biomay
  • Biomiga
  • Bionic Sight
  • BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Service (a subsidiary of BioNTech)
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • BioReliance (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA)
  • Bio-Synthesis
  • BioVec Pharma
  • Bioverativ
  • Biovian
  • BioVision
  • Blue Sky BioServices (a subsidiary of LakePharma)
  • bluebird bio (formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals)
  • BMS
  • Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
  • BoYuan RunSheng Pharma
  • Brain Neurotherapy Bio
  • Brammer Bio (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific)
  • Brazilian Biosciences National Laboratory (LNBio)
  • Bristol Myers Squibb
  • Cabaletta Bio
  • Caltech
  • Cambridge Gene Therapy
  • Candel Therapeutics
  • Capsugel
  • Carina Biotech
  • Carmine Therapeutics
  • CARsgen Therapeutics
  • Cartesian Therapeutics
  • Casey Eye Institute
  • Castle Creek Biosciences
  • Catalent Biologics
  • Celgene
  • Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
  • Cell Biolabs
  • Cellectis
  • CellGenTech
  • Cellular Biomedicine Group
  • CellVec
  • Celonic
  • Celsion
  • Celyad Oncology
  • Center for Breakthrough Medicines
  • Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine
  • Centre for Process Innovation
  • Cepham Life Sciences
  • CEVEC Pharmaceuticals
  • CG Oncology
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI)
  • Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
  • China Immunotech Biotechnology
  • Choroideremia Research Foundation
  • Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
  • City of Hope
  • Clean Cells
  • CLINO
  • Cognate BioServices
  • CoJourney
  • CombiGene
  • Copernicus Therapeutics
  • Cornell University
  • Creative Biogene
  • Creative Biolabs
  • CSL Behring
  • Curia
  • Cytiva (formerly known as GE Healthcare Life Sciences)
  • CytoMed Therapeutics
  • Cytovance Biologics
  • Daiichi Sankyo
  • Decibel
  • Delphi Genetics
  • Denali Therapeutics
  • Department of Cell and Chemical Biology, Leiden University Medical Center
  • DiNAMIQS
  • DiNAQOR
  • DNAtrix
  • Duke University
  • Durham
  • Dyno Therapeutics
  • Editas Medicine
  • ElevateBio
  • Elixirgen Scientific
  • Emendo Biotherapeutics
  • Emergent BioSolutions
  • Emory University School of Medicine
  • enGene
  • Epeius Biotechnologies
  • Errant Gene Therapeutics
  • Erytech Pharma
  • Esco Aster
  • Esteve
  • eTheRNA immunotherapies
  • EUFETS
  • Eureka Biotechnology
  • Eurofins Genomics
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • ExcellGene
  • Exothera
  • Expression Therapeutics
  • Eyevensys
  • Fate Therapeutics
  • FerGene
  • FIMA
  • FinVector (formerly known as Ark Therapeutics)
  • Five Prime Therapeutics
  • Flash Therapeutics
  • Flexion Therapeutics
  • Florida Biologix
  • Forecyte Bio
  • Forge Biologics
  • Formula Pharmaceuticals
  • Fortress Biotech
  • Fosun Pharma
  • Foundation Fighting Blindness
  • Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine
  • Freeline Therapeutics
  • FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
  • Fundamenta Therapeutics
  • G-CON Manufacturing
  • GE Healthcare Life Sciences
  • GEG Tech
  • Genable Technologies
  • GeneCopoeia
  • GeneCure Biotechnologies
  • GeneDetect
  • GeneImmune Biotechnology
  • Genelux
  • GeneMedicine
  • Genenta Science
  • GeneOne Life Science
  • Genethon
  • GENEWIZ
  • Genexine
  • Genezen Laboratories
  • GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals
  • Genopis (acquired by Wacker Biotech)
  • Genovac
  • Genprex
  • GenScript
  • GenSight Biologics
  • GenVec
  • Gen-X
  • Genzyme
  • GeoVax Labs
  • GIGA
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Gracell Biotechnologies
  • Gradalis
  • Green Cross LabCell
  • Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center
  • Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology
  • Guangdong Zhaotai InVivo Biomedicine
  • Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology
  • Guangzhou FineImmune Biotechnology
  • Gyroscope Therapeutics
  • Hadassah Medical Organization
  • HaemaLogiX
  • HALIX
  • Handl Therapeutics
  • Hanmi Bio Plant (a subsidiary of Hanmi Pharm)
  • Harvard Gene Therapy Initiative
  • Hebei Senlang Biotechnology
  • Heidelberg University Hospital
  • Helixmith
  • Hemera Biosciences
  • Henan Hualong Biotechnology
  • Herantis Pharma
  • Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions
  • Holostem Terapie Avanzate
  • Homology Medicines
  • Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology
  • Hookipa Biotech
  • HORAMA
  • Hrain Biotechnology
  • Huadao biomedical
  • Huapont Life Sciences
  • Human Stem Cells Institute
  • Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Medical Innovation
  • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
  • iCAR Bio Therapeutics
  • iCarTAB BioMed
  • iCell Gene Therapeutics
  • ID Pharma (formerly known as DNAVEC)
  • IDT Biologika
  • Ilya Pharma
  • Immatics
  • Immune Design
  • Immune Technology
  • Immunocore
  • Immunomic Therapeutics
  • Imperial Innovations
  • Imperial Innovations
  • Indiana University
  • Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
  • InnovaVector
  • INOVIO Pharmaceuticals
  • InProTher
  • Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia
  • Institute of Medical Science Research Hospital
  • Institute of Translational Health Sciences
  • International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI)
  • InvivoGen
  • IPPOX Foundation
  • IQVIA (formerly known as QuintilesIMS)
  • Iveric Bio
  • JAFRAL Biosolutions
  • Jansen Pharmaceuticals
  • Jiangsu Puxin Biomedicine
  • Juno Therapeutics
  • Juventas Cell Therapy
  • JW Therapeutics
  • KAEDI
  • Kaneka Eurogentec
  • Karolinska Institute
  • Karolinska University Hospital
  • Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience
  • Kecellitics Biotech
  • King's College London
  • Kite Pharma (a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences)
  • KMD Bioscience
  • Kobe Biomedical Innovation Cluster
  • Kolon TissueGene
  • Kriya Therapeutics
  • Krystal Biotech
  • Kuur Therapeutics
  • Laboratory of Digital Sciences of Nantes
  • LakePharma (acquired by Curia)
  • Legend Biotech
  • Leiden University Medical Centre
  • Lentigen Technology
  • Leucid Bio
  • Leukocare
  • Leuven Viral Vector Core (LVVC)
  • Lexeo
  • LEXEO Therapeutics
  • Lion TCR
  • Lipigon Pharmaceuticals
  • LNBio
  • LogicBio Therapeutics
  • LOKA Biosciences
  • Lokon Pharma
  • Lonza
  • Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine
  • Luina Bio
  • Luminous BioSciences
  • Lund University
  • Lysogene
  • Magee-Womens Research Institute
  • Maine Medical Center Research Institute (MMCRI)
  • MaineHealth Institute for Research
  • MaineHealth Institute for Research (MHIR)
  • MangoGen Pharma
  • Marino Biotechnology
  • Mass Biologics
  • Massachusetts Eye and Ear
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • MassBiologics
  • Matica Biotechnology
  • MaxCyte
  • Mayflower Bioscience
  • Mayo Clinic Cancer Center
  • McMaster Immunology Research Centre (MIRC)
  • MD Anderson Cancer Institute
  • medac
  • Medigene
  • MedImmune
  • MeiraGTx
  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
  • Merck
  • MicroBiopharm Japan
  • Microsoft
  • Mila's Miracle Foundation
  • MilliporeSigma
  • Milo Biotechnology
  • Miltenyi Biotec
  • Minerva Biotechnologies
  • MingJu Therapeutics
  • Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
  • Moderna
  • Molecular Diagnostic Services
  • MolMed (acquired by AGC Biologics)
  • Momotaro-Gene
  • MultiVir
  • Mustang Bio
  • Mycenax Biotech
  • Myeloma Crowd
  • Nanjing Bioheng Biotech
  • Nantes Gene Therapy Institute
  • Naobios (a subsidiary of Clean Biologics)
  • National Cancer Institute
  • National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences
  • National Human Genome Research Institute
  • National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
  • National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences
  • National Institute of Neurodegenerative Disorders and Stroke
  • Nationwide Children's Hospital
  • Naval Medical Research Center
  • Neurimmune
  • NeuroCure
  • Neurophth Therapeutics
  • Neuroscience Center Zurich
  • New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII)
  • NewLink Genetics
  • NHS Blood and Transplant
  • Nikon CeLL innovation
  • Noga therapeutics
  • Norgen Biotek
  • Northern RNA
  • NorthX Biologics
  • Nouscom
  • Novartis
  • Novartis Gene Therapies
  • Novasep
  • Novavax
  • OBiO Technology
  • Odylia Therapeutics
  • OHSU Casey Eye Institute
  • Okairos
  • Omnia Biologics
  • OmniaBio
  • Oncolys BioPharma
  • OncoSenX
  • ORCA Therapeutics
  • Oregon Health & Science University
  • Orgenesis
  • Otonomy
  • Oxford BioMedica
  • Oxford Genetics
  • OXGENE
  • OZ Biosciences
  • PackGene Biotech
  • PACT Pharma
  • Pall Biotech
  • Paragon Bioservices
  • Paras Biopharmaceuticals
  • Passage Bio
  • PeriphaGen
  • PerkinElmer
  • PersonGen BioTherapeutics
  • Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre
  • Pfizer
  • PharmaCell
  • pHion Therapeutics
  • PhorMed
  • Pinze Lifetechnology
  • PlasmidFactory
  • Porton Advanced Solutions
  • Poseida Therapeutics
  • Precigen
  • Precision BioSciences
  • Pregene Biotechnology
  • Prevail Therapeutics
  • Prime Vector Technologies
  • ProBioGen
  • PROGEN
  • Progenics Pharmaceuticals
  • ProMab Biotechnologies
  • Protheragen
  • Provecs Medical
  • PsiOxus Therapeutics
  • PTC Therapeutics
  • Puresyn
  • Quethera (acquired by Astellas Pharma)
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
  • REGENXBIO
  • ReiThera
  • Renova Therapeutics
  • Rentschler Biopharma
  • Resilience
  • Richter-Helm BioLogics
  • Roche
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals
  • Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • Rznomics
  • SAB Technology
  • SAFC
  • Saiba Biotech
  • Salk
  • Sanford Burnham Prebys
  • Sangamo Therapeutics
  • Sanofi
  • Santen Pharmaceutical
  • Sarepta Therapeutics
  • Sartorius Stedim Biotech
  • Scancell
  • Scorpius BioManufacturing
  • Seattle Children's Research Institute (SCRI)
  • Selecta Biosciences
  • Sensorion
  • Senti Biosciences
  • Servier
  • Shanghai Biomed-Union Biotechnology
  • Shanghai Bioray Laboratory
  • Shanghai Cell Therapy Group
  • Shanghai GeneChem
  • Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology
  • Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics
  • Shanghai Sunway Biotech
  • Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology
  • Shenzhen Binde Biotechnology
  • Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech
  • SignaGen Laboratories
  • SillaJen
  • Simcere Pharmaceutical
  • Sinobioway Cell Therapy
  • SIRION Biotech
  • Skyline Therapeutics
  • Solid Biosciences
  • Sorrento Therapeutics
  • Southern RNA
  • Spark Therapeutics
  • SQZ Biotechnologies
  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
  • Stanford University
  • Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services
  • Synpromics
  • Synthace
  • System Biosciences
  • Takara Bio
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical
  • Tamid Bio (a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech)
  • Targovax
  • Taysha Gene Therapies
  • TCR2 Therapeutics
  • TCRCure Biopharma
  • tebu-bio
  • Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM)
  • Terry Fox Laboratory
  • Tessa Therapeutics
  • The Beijing Pregene Science and Technology
  • The Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology
  • The Hormel Institute
  • The Jackson Laboratory
  • The Jenner Institute
  • The Michael J. Fox Foundation
  • The Native Antigen Company
  • The University of Queensland
  • The University of Tennessee Health Science Center
  • The Vector Core, University of North Carolina
  • Themis (acquired by Merck)
  • TheraBiologics
  • TheraVectys
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Tianjin Mycure Medical Technology
  • Timmune Biotech
  • Tmunity Therapeutics
  • Tolerion
  • Touchlight
  • Transgene
  • Treadwell Therapeutics
  • Treeway
  • TriLink BioTechnologies (a subsidiary of Maravai LifeSciences)
  • Trizell
  • Twist Bioscience
  • TxCell
  • uBriGene Biosciences
  • UC Davis
  • UC San Diego School of Medicine
  • UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
  • uniQure
  • Univercells
  • University Hospital Tuebingen
  • University Medical Center Groningen
  • University of Adelaide
  • University of California
  • University of Eastern Finland
  • University of Florida
  • University of Iowa
  • University of Maryland
  • University of Michigan Health
  • University of Minnesota
  • University of North Carolina
  • University of Pennsylvania
  • University of Pittsburgh
  • University of South Carolina School of Medicine
  • University of Southampton
  • University of Tennessee Health Science Center
  • University of Tokyo
  • University of Virginia School of Medicine
  • Urovant Sciences
  • USC School of Pharmacy
  • UT Southwestern Medical Center
  • Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC)
  • Vaccitech
  • VBL Therapeutics
  • VCN Biosciences
  • Vectalys
  • Vector Biolabs
  • Vector BioMed
  • VectorBuilder
  • Vecura
  • Versiti Blood Research Institute
  • VGXI
  • Vibalogics (acquired by Recipharm)
  • Vigene Biosciences (acquired by Charles River Laboratories)
  • Vineti
  • Viralgen (a subsidiary of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical)
  • Virapur
  • ViraQuest
  • ViroCell Biologics
  • ViroMed
  • Virovek
  • VIVEbiotech
  • Voyager Therapeutics
  • VVector Bio
  • VWR (a subsidiary of Avantor)
  • Wacker Biotech
  • Waisman Biomanufacturing
  • Washington University School of Medicine
  • Wellington Zhaotai Therapies
  • WhiteLab Genomics
  • Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology
  • Wuhan Sian Medical Technology
  • WuXi AppTec
  • Wyvern Pharmaceuticals
  • Xiangxue Life Sciences
  • Xpress Biologics
  • XyloCor Therapeutics
  • Xyphos Biosciences
  • Yake Biotechnology
  • Yonsei University Health System
  • Yposkesi
  • Yufan Biotechnologies
  • Ziopharm Oncology

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