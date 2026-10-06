Automated Cell Processing System Market: Global Trends And Forecast To 2035 16% CAGR Unlocks Strategic Opportunities In Cell Therapy Manufacturing
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automated Cell Processing System Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Cell Therapy Processing Step, Scale of Operation, End User and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automated cell processing system market is valued at USD 220 million in the current year and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by the expanding cell and gene therapy pipeline, increasing demand for scalable manufacturing, and wider adoption of automated and closed cell processing systems.
More than 2,000 cell and gene therapy candidates are currently under investigation across oncological disorders, rare diseases, and chronic diseases. Positive results from FDA-approved therapies have strengthened interest in cellular therapies among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, healthcare providers, and research organizations. However, conventional cell therapy manufacturing remains labor-intensive and time-consuming, contributing to high production costs and batch-to-batch variations. These limitations are increasing demand for advanced, standardized, and time-efficient processing technologies.
Automated and closed cell processing systems can reduce manual intervention, improve throughput, decrease idle time between production runs, and support more consistent manufacturing. Platforms such as GMP-In-A Box demonstrate how automation can help cell therapy developers streamline workflows and manage production costs. These operational benefits are expected to support sustained expansion of the automated cell processing system market.
Market Segmentation
The market sizing and opportunity analysis covers the following segments:
- Cell Therapy Processing Step: Apheresis, Separation, Expansion, Harvest, Fill / Finish, Cryopreservation, and Thawing Scale of Operation: Pre-clinical / Clinical Operations and Commercial Organizations End User: Hospitals / Medical Centers / Clinics / Research Institutes / Academic Institutes and Cell Therapy Manufacturers / Developers Key Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa
Automated Cell Processing System Market Insights
- More than 60 innovative, automated and closed systems have been developed to support cell therapy development, production, and cryopreservation. The competitive landscape includes established equipment suppliers, emerging technology companies, and startups offering systems for different processing steps and scales of operation. Many startups focused on automated and closed cell processing systems have been established since 2010, highlighting sustained commercial interest in the sector. Most available systems are designed to comply with current regulatory requirements. Examples include BATON, NANT 001, robotic cell culture systems, and the volta loop. Partnership activity has increased at a CAGR of 24%, with more than 70% of identified agreements signed since 2018. Recent collaborations have focused on technology development, system integration, product utilization, and cell therapy manufacturing applications. Several agreements have involved the SA25 aseptic filling work cell from vanrx pharma systems for Fill / Finish applications. An assessment of more than 300 stakeholders developing cell therapies indicates substantial strategic partnership potential for automated equipment providers.
Competitive Landscape
Equipment developers are integrating advanced capabilities into automated cell processing platforms to strengthen product differentiation and address evolving manufacturing requirements. Competition is influenced by system functionality, supplier capabilities, processing compatibility, scalability, regulatory readiness, support services, and the range of cell types and culture formats supported.
Example players associated with the automated cell processing system market include AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Cytiva (Acquired by Danaher Corporation), Cellular Therapeutics, Lonza, Merck, Pall (Acquired by Danaher Corporation), Terumo BCT, and ThermoGenesis.
Research Coverage
- Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Revenue projections across cell therapy processing step, scale of operation, end user, and key geographical regions. Market Landscape: Analysis of system features, product specifications, supported cell types, cell culture formats, applications, end users, support services, and regulatory certification / accreditations. Product Competitiveness Analysis: Evaluation of supplier power and portfolio-related parameters affecting market positioning. Company Profiles: Coverage of company operations, financial information where available, product portfolios, recent developments, and future outlook. Partnerships and Collaborations: Assessment of agreements by year, partnership type, therapy, processing step, technology, partner focus, active participants, and collaborator location. Big Pharma Initiatives: Review of recent activities undertaken by major pharmaceutical companies in automated cell processing.
Key Questions Addressed
- How many companies are participating in the automated cell processing system market? Which companies are leading the competitive landscape? What factors will influence future market development? What are the current and projected market sizes? How will revenue opportunities be distributed across major market segments and regions?
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics 53Biologics AavantiBios Abbott AbbVie Abeona Therapeutics Abintus Bio Accinov (acquired by Advanced BioScience Laboratories) Acucela AcuraBio Adaptimmune Therapeutics AdaptVac Addgene Aduro Biotech Advaccine Advanced BioScience Laboratories Advanced Biotherapeutics Consulting Advantagene Advaxis Advent Adverum Biotechnologies (formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies) Aevitas Therapeutics (a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech) AffyImmune Therapeutics AffyXel AGC Biologics Agilent Technologies Agilis Biotherapeutics (acquired by PTC Therapeutics) Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services Akdeniz University Akron Biotech Albumedix Aldevron Allele Biotechnology Allergan Allife Medicine Allogene Therapeutics Alma Bio Therapeutics AlphaVax ALSTEM Althea Technologies Altimmune Altor BioScience Altruist Biologics American Gene Technologies Amgen Amicus Therapeutics Ampersand Capital Partners AMSBIO Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics (acquired by uniQure) Anaeropharma Science Andelyn Biosciences Anemocyte AnGes Angionetics ANLBIO Annapurna Therapeutics (acquired by Avalanche Biotechnologies) apceth Biopharma (subsidiary of Hitachi Chemical) Applied Biological Materials Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Applied StemCell Applied Viromics Arcellx ArcticZymes Technologies Areta International Arranta Bio (acquired by Recipharm) Aruvant Sciences ASC Therapeutics AskBio Asklepios BioPharmaceutical Astellas Pharma AstraZeneca Atara Biotherapeutics Atlantic Bio GMP (a subsidiary of Atlanpole Biotherapies) Atsena Therapeutics Audentes Therapeutics (acquired by Astella Pharma) Augusta University Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Aurora Biopharma Autolus Therapeutics Avantor Avecia Biologics Avid Bioservices AVROBIO Axovant Gene Therapies Bamboo Therapeutics Batavia Biosciences Baylor College of Medicine BCM Families Foundation Beacon Biotherapeutics Beam Therapeutics Beckman Research Institute Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology Beijing Doing Biomedical Beijing Hetang Shenghua Medical Technology Beijing HuiNengAn Biotech Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology Beijing Mario Biotech Beijing Sanwater Biological Technology Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Benitec Biopharma BIA Separations (acquired by Sartorius) Bioceltech Therapeutics BioCentriq (acquired by GC) BioCina Biogen Bio-Gene Technology BioInvent International Biological E. BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Biomay Biomiga Bionic Sight BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Service (a subsidiary of BioNTech) Bio-Rad Laboratories BioReliance (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA) Bio-Synthesis BioVec Pharma Bioverativ Biovian BioVision Blue Sky BioServices (a subsidiary of LakePharma) bluebird bio (formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals) BMS Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence BoYuan RunSheng Pharma Brain Neurotherapy Bio Brammer Bio (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific) Brazilian Biosciences National Laboratory (LNBio) Bristol Myers Squibb Cabaletta Bio Caltech Cambridge Gene Therapy Candel Therapeutics Capsugel Carina Biotech Carmine Therapeutics CARsgen Therapeutics Cartesian Therapeutics Casey Eye Institute Castle Creek Biosciences Catalent Biologics Celgene Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult Cell Biolabs Cellectis CellGenTech Cellular Biomedicine Group CellVec Celonic Celsion Celyad Oncology Center for Breakthrough Medicines Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine Centre for Process Innovation Cepham Life Sciences CEVEC Pharmaceuticals CG Oncology Charles River Laboratories Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) Children's Hospital of Philadelphia China Immunotech Biotechnology Choroideremia Research Foundation Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center City of Hope Clean Cells CLINO Cognate BioServices CoJourney CombiGene Copernicus Therapeutics Cornell University Creative Biogene Creative Biolabs CSL Behring Curia Cytiva (formerly known as GE Healthcare Life Sciences) CytoMed Therapeutics Cytovance Biologics Daiichi Sankyo Decibel Delphi Genetics Denali Therapeutics Department of Cell and Chemical Biology, Leiden University Medical Center DiNAMIQS DiNAQOR DNAtrix Duke University Durham Dyno Therapeutics Editas Medicine ElevateBio Elixirgen Scientific Emendo Biotherapeutics Emergent BioSolutions Emory University School of Medicine enGene Epeius Biotechnologies Errant Gene Therapeutics Erytech Pharma Esco Aster Esteve eTheRNA immunotherapies EUFETS Eureka Biotechnology Eurofins Genomics Eurofins Scientific ExcellGene Exothera Expression Therapeutics Eyevensys Fate Therapeutics FerGene FIMA FinVector (formerly known as Ark Therapeutics) Five Prime Therapeutics Flash Therapeutics Flexion Therapeutics Florida Biologix Forecyte Bio Forge Biologics Formula Pharmaceuticals Fortress Biotech Fosun Pharma Foundation Fighting Blindness Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine Freeline Therapeutics FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Fundamenta Therapeutics G-CON Manufacturing GE Healthcare Life Sciences GEG Tech Genable Technologies GeneCopoeia GeneCure Biotechnologies GeneDetect GeneImmune Biotechnology Genelux GeneMedicine Genenta Science GeneOne Life Science Genethon GENEWIZ Genexine Genezen Laboratories GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals Genopis (acquired by Wacker Biotech) Genovac Genprex GenScript GenSight Biologics GenVec Gen-X Genzyme GeoVax Labs GIGA GlaxoSmithKline Gracell Biotechnologies Gradalis Green Cross LabCell Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Guangdong Zhaotai InVivo Biomedicine Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology Guangzhou FineImmune Biotechnology Gyroscope Therapeutics Hadassah Medical Organization HaemaLogiX HALIX Handl Therapeutics Hanmi Bio Plant (a subsidiary of Hanmi Pharm) Harvard Gene Therapy Initiative Hebei Senlang Biotechnology Heidelberg University Hospital Helixmith Hemera Biosciences Henan Hualong Biotechnology Herantis Pharma Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions Holostem Terapie Avanzate Homology Medicines Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology Hookipa Biotech HORAMA Hrain Biotechnology Huadao biomedical Huapont Life Sciences Human Stem Cells Institute Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Medical Innovation Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai iCAR Bio Therapeutics iCarTAB BioMed iCell Gene Therapeutics ID Pharma (formerly known as DNAVEC) IDT Biologika Ilya Pharma Immatics Immune Design Immune Technology Immunocore Immunomic Therapeutics Imperial Innovations Imperial Innovations Indiana University Innovative Cellular Therapeutics InnovaVector INOVIO Pharmaceuticals InProTher Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia Institute of Medical Science Research Hospital Institute of Translational Health Sciences International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) InvivoGen IPPOX Foundation IQVIA (formerly known as QuintilesIMS) Iveric Bio JAFRAL Biosolutions Jansen Pharmaceuticals Jiangsu Puxin Biomedicine Juno Therapeutics Juventas Cell Therapy JW Therapeutics KAEDI Kaneka Eurogentec Karolinska Institute Karolinska University Hospital Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience Kecellitics Biotech King's College London Kite Pharma (a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences) KMD Bioscience Kobe Biomedical Innovation Cluster Kolon TissueGene Kriya Therapeutics Krystal Biotech Kuur Therapeutics Laboratory of Digital Sciences of Nantes LakePharma (acquired by Curia) Legend Biotech Leiden University Medical Centre Lentigen Technology Leucid Bio Leukocare Leuven Viral Vector Core (LVVC) Lexeo LEXEO Therapeutics Lion TCR Lipigon Pharmaceuticals LNBio LogicBio Therapeutics LOKA Biosciences Lokon Pharma Lonza Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine Luina Bio Luminous BioSciences Lund University Lysogene Magee-Womens Research Institute Maine Medical Center Research Institute (MMCRI) MaineHealth Institute for Research MaineHealth Institute for Research (MHIR) MangoGen Pharma Marino Biotechnology Mass Biologics Massachusetts Eye and Ear Massachusetts General Hospital MassBiologics Matica Biotechnology MaxCyte Mayflower Bioscience Mayo Clinic Cancer Center McMaster Immunology Research Centre (MIRC) MD Anderson Cancer Institute medac Medigene MedImmune MeiraGTx Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Merck MicroBiopharm Japan Microsoft Mila's Miracle Foundation MilliporeSigma Milo Biotechnology Miltenyi Biotec Minerva Biotechnologies MingJu Therapeutics Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Moderna Molecular Diagnostic Services MolMed (acquired by AGC Biologics) Momotaro-Gene MultiVir Mustang Bio Mycenax Biotech Myeloma Crowd Nanjing Bioheng Biotech Nantes Gene Therapy Institute Naobios (a subsidiary of Clean Biologics) National Cancer Institute National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences National Human Genome Research Institute National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences National Institute of Neurodegenerative Disorders and Stroke Nationwide Children's Hospital Naval Medical Research Center Neurimmune NeuroCure Neurophth Therapeutics Neuroscience Center Zurich New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII) NewLink Genetics NHS Blood and Transplant Nikon CeLL innovation Noga therapeutics Norgen Biotek Northern RNA NorthX Biologics Nouscom Novartis Novartis Gene Therapies Novasep Novavax OBiO Technology Odylia Therapeutics OHSU Casey Eye Institute Okairos Omnia Biologics OmniaBio Oncolys BioPharma OncoSenX ORCA Therapeutics Oregon Health & Science University Orgenesis Otonomy Oxford BioMedica Oxford Genetics OXGENE OZ Biosciences PackGene Biotech PACT Pharma Pall Biotech Paragon Bioservices Paras Biopharmaceuticals Passage Bio PeriphaGen PerkinElmer PersonGen BioTherapeutics Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre Pfizer PharmaCell pHion Therapeutics PhorMed Pinze Lifetechnology PlasmidFactory Porton Advanced Solutions Poseida Therapeutics Precigen Precision BioSciences Pregene Biotechnology Prevail Therapeutics Prime Vector Technologies ProBioGen PROGEN Progenics Pharmaceuticals ProMab Biotechnologies Protheragen Provecs Medical PsiOxus Therapeutics PTC Therapeutics Puresyn Quethera (acquired by Astellas Pharma) Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGENXBIO ReiThera Renova Therapeutics Rentschler Biopharma Resilience Richter-Helm BioLogics Roche Rocket Pharmaceuticals Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Rznomics SAB Technology SAFC Saiba Biotech Salk Sanford Burnham Prebys Sangamo Therapeutics Sanofi Santen Pharmaceutical Sarepta Therapeutics Sartorius Stedim Biotech Scancell Scorpius BioManufacturing Seattle Children's Research Institute (SCRI) Selecta Biosciences Sensorion Senti Biosciences Servier Shanghai Biomed-Union Biotechnology Shanghai Bioray Laboratory Shanghai Cell Therapy Group Shanghai GeneChem Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics Shanghai Sunway Biotech Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology Shenzhen Binde Biotechnology Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech SignaGen Laboratories SillaJen Simcere Pharmaceutical Sinobioway Cell Therapy SIRION Biotech Skyline Therapeutics Solid Biosciences Sorrento Therapeutics Southern RNA Spark Therapeutics SQZ Biotechnologies St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Stanford University Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services Synpromics Synthace System Biosciences Takara Bio Takeda Pharmaceutical Tamid Bio (a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech) Targovax Taysha Gene Therapies TCR2 Therapeutics TCRCure Biopharma tebu-bio Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM) Terry Fox Laboratory Tessa Therapeutics The Beijing Pregene Science and Technology The Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology The Hormel Institute The Jackson Laboratory The Jenner Institute The Michael J. Fox Foundation The Native Antigen Company The University of Queensland The University of Tennessee Health Science Center The Vector Core, University of North Carolina Themis (acquired by Merck) TheraBiologics TheraVectys Thermo Fisher Scientific Tianjin Mycure Medical Technology Timmune Biotech Tmunity Therapeutics Tolerion Touchlight Transgene Treadwell Therapeutics Treeway TriLink BioTechnologies (a subsidiary of Maravai LifeSciences) Trizell Twist Bioscience TxCell uBriGene Biosciences UC Davis UC San Diego School of Medicine UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical uniQure Univercells University Hospital Tuebingen University Medical Center Groningen University of Adelaide University of California University of Eastern Finland University of Florida University of Iowa University of Maryland University of Michigan Health University of Minnesota University of North Carolina University of Pennsylvania University of Pittsburgh University of South Carolina School of Medicine University of Southampton University of Tennessee Health Science Center University of Tokyo University of Virginia School of Medicine Urovant Sciences USC School of Pharmacy UT Southwestern Medical Center Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) Vaccitech VBL Therapeutics VCN Biosciences Vectalys Vector Biolabs Vector BioMed VectorBuilder Vecura Versiti Blood Research Institute VGXI Vibalogics (acquired by Recipharm) Vigene Biosciences (acquired by Charles River Laboratories) Vineti Viralgen (a subsidiary of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical) Virapur ViraQuest ViroCell Biologics ViroMed Virovek VIVEbiotech Voyager Therapeutics VVector Bio VWR (a subsidiary of Avantor) Wacker Biotech Waisman Biomanufacturing Washington University School of Medicine Wellington Zhaotai Therapies WhiteLab Genomics Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology Wuhan Sian Medical Technology WuXi AppTec Wyvern Pharmaceuticals Xiangxue Life Sciences Xpress Biologics XyloCor Therapeutics Xyphos Biosciences Yake Biotechnology Yonsei University Health System Yposkesi Yufan Biotechnologies Ziopharm Oncology
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