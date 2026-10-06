Automated Cell Processing System Market: Global Trends And Forecast To 2035 16% CAGR Unlocks Strategic Opportunities In Cell Therapy Manufacturing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation cuts labor, idle time, batch variability and production costs, while advanced feature integration and strategic partnerships offer competitive opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Automated Cell Processing System Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Cell Therapy Processing Step, Scale of Operation, End User and Key Geographical Regions" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automated cell processing system market is valued at USD 220 million in the current year and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by the expanding cell and gene therapy pipeline, increasing demand for scalable manufacturing, and wider adoption of automated and closed cell processing systems.

More than 2,000 cell and gene therapy candidates are currently under investigation across oncological disorders, rare diseases, and chronic diseases. Positive results from FDA-approved therapies have strengthened interest in cellular therapies among pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, healthcare providers, and research organizations. However, conventional cell therapy manufacturing remains labor-intensive and time-consuming, contributing to high production costs and batch-to-batch variations. These limitations are increasing demand for advanced, standardized, and time-efficient processing technologies.

Automated and closed cell processing systems can reduce manual intervention, improve throughput, decrease idle time between production runs, and support more consistent manufacturing. Platforms such as GMP-In-A Box demonstrate how automation can help cell therapy developers streamline workflows and manage production costs. These operational benefits are expected to support sustained expansion of the automated cell processing system market.

Market Segmentation

The market sizing and opportunity analysis covers the following segments:



Cell Therapy Processing Step: Apheresis, Separation, Expansion, Harvest, Fill / Finish, Cryopreservation, and Thawing

Scale of Operation: Pre-clinical / Clinical Operations and Commercial Organizations

End User: Hospitals / Medical Centers / Clinics / Research Institutes / Academic Institutes and Cell Therapy Manufacturers / Developers Key Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa

Automated Cell Processing System Market Insights



More than 60 innovative, automated and closed systems have been developed to support cell therapy development, production, and cryopreservation.

The competitive landscape includes established equipment suppliers, emerging technology companies, and startups offering systems for different processing steps and scales of operation.

Many startups focused on automated and closed cell processing systems have been established since 2010, highlighting sustained commercial interest in the sector.

Most available systems are designed to comply with current regulatory requirements. Examples include BATON, NANT 001, robotic cell culture systems, and the volta loop.

Partnership activity has increased at a CAGR of 24%, with more than 70% of identified agreements signed since 2018.

Recent collaborations have focused on technology development, system integration, product utilization, and cell therapy manufacturing applications.

Several agreements have involved the SA25 aseptic filling work cell from vanrx pharma systems for Fill / Finish applications. An assessment of more than 300 stakeholders developing cell therapies indicates substantial strategic partnership potential for automated equipment providers.

Competitive Landscape

Equipment developers are integrating advanced capabilities into automated cell processing platforms to strengthen product differentiation and address evolving manufacturing requirements. Competition is influenced by system functionality, supplier capabilities, processing compatibility, scalability, regulatory readiness, support services, and the range of cell types and culture formats supported.

Example players associated with the automated cell processing system market include AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Cytiva (Acquired by Danaher Corporation), Cellular Therapeutics, Lonza, Merck, Pall (Acquired by Danaher Corporation), Terumo BCT, and ThermoGenesis.

Research Coverage



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Revenue projections across cell therapy processing step, scale of operation, end user, and key geographical regions.

Market Landscape: Analysis of system features, product specifications, supported cell types, cell culture formats, applications, end users, support services, and regulatory certification / accreditations.

Product Competitiveness Analysis: Evaluation of supplier power and portfolio-related parameters affecting market positioning.

Company Profiles: Coverage of company operations, financial information where available, product portfolios, recent developments, and future outlook.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Assessment of agreements by year, partnership type, therapy, processing step, technology, partner focus, active participants, and collaborator location. Big Pharma Initiatives: Review of recent activities undertaken by major pharmaceutical companies in automated cell processing.

Key Questions Addressed



How many companies are participating in the automated cell processing system market?

Which companies are leading the competitive landscape?

What factors will influence future market development?

What are the current and projected market sizes? How will revenue opportunities be distributed across major market segments and regions?

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



4D Molecular Therapeutics

53Biologics

AavantiBios

Abbott

AbbVie

Abeona Therapeutics

Abintus Bio

Accinov (acquired by Advanced BioScience Laboratories)

Acucela

AcuraBio

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

AdaptVac

Addgene

Aduro Biotech

Advaccine

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

Advanced Biotherapeutics Consulting

Advantagene

Advaxis

Advent

Adverum Biotechnologies (formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies)

Aevitas Therapeutics (a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech)

AffyImmune Therapeutics

AffyXel

AGC Biologics

Agilent Technologies

Agilis Biotherapeutics (acquired by PTC Therapeutics)

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Akdeniz University

Akron Biotech

Albumedix

Aldevron

Allele Biotechnology

Allergan

Allife Medicine

Allogene Therapeutics

Alma Bio Therapeutics

AlphaVax

ALSTEM

Althea Technologies

Altimmune

Altor BioScience

Altruist Biologics

American Gene Technologies

Amgen

Amicus Therapeutics

Ampersand Capital Partners

AMSBIO

Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit

Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics (acquired by uniQure)

Anaeropharma Science

Andelyn Biosciences

Anemocyte

AnGes

Angionetics

ANLBIO

Annapurna Therapeutics (acquired by Avalanche Biotechnologies)

apceth Biopharma (subsidiary of Hitachi Chemical)

Applied Biological Materials

Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

Applied StemCell

Applied Viromics

Arcellx

ArcticZymes Technologies

Areta International

Arranta Bio (acquired by Recipharm)

Aruvant Sciences

ASC Therapeutics

AskBio

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atlantic Bio GMP (a subsidiary of Atlanpole Biotherapies)

Atsena Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics (acquired by Astella Pharma)

Augusta University

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

Aurora Biopharma

Autolus Therapeutics

Avantor

Avecia Biologics

Avid Bioservices

AVROBIO

Axovant Gene Therapies

Bamboo Therapeutics

Batavia Biosciences

Baylor College of Medicine

BCM Families Foundation

Beacon Biotherapeutics

Beam Therapeutics

Beckman Research Institute

Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology

Beijing Doing Biomedical

Beijing Hetang Shenghua Medical Technology

Beijing HuiNengAn Biotech

Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology

Beijing Mario Biotech

Beijing Sanwater Biological Technology

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Benitec Biopharma

BIA Separations (acquired by Sartorius)

Bioceltech Therapeutics

BioCentriq (acquired by GC)

BioCina

Biogen

Bio-Gene Technology

BioInvent International

Biological E.

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals

Biomay

Biomiga

Bionic Sight

BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Service (a subsidiary of BioNTech)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioReliance (a subsidiary of Merck KGaA)

Bio-Synthesis

BioVec Pharma

Bioverativ

Biovian

BioVision

Blue Sky BioServices (a subsidiary of LakePharma)

bluebird bio (formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals)

BMS

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

BoYuan RunSheng Pharma

Brain Neurotherapy Bio

Brammer Bio (acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Brazilian Biosciences National Laboratory (LNBio)

Bristol Myers Squibb

Cabaletta Bio

Caltech

Cambridge Gene Therapy

Candel Therapeutics

Capsugel

Carina Biotech

Carmine Therapeutics

CARsgen Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics

Casey Eye Institute

Castle Creek Biosciences

Catalent Biologics

Celgene

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cell Biolabs

Cellectis

CellGenTech

Cellular Biomedicine Group

CellVec

Celonic

Celsion

Celyad Oncology

Center for Breakthrough Medicines

Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine

Centre for Process Innovation

Cepham Life Sciences

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

CG Oncology

Charles River Laboratories

Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI)

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

China Immunotech Biotechnology

Choroideremia Research Foundation

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

City of Hope

Clean Cells

CLINO

Cognate BioServices

CoJourney

CombiGene

Copernicus Therapeutics

Cornell University

Creative Biogene

Creative Biolabs

CSL Behring

Curia

Cytiva (formerly known as GE Healthcare Life Sciences)

CytoMed Therapeutics

Cytovance Biologics

Daiichi Sankyo

Decibel

Delphi Genetics

Denali Therapeutics

Department of Cell and Chemical Biology, Leiden University Medical Center

DiNAMIQS

DiNAQOR

DNAtrix

Duke University

Durham

Dyno Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

ElevateBio

Elixirgen Scientific

Emendo Biotherapeutics

Emergent BioSolutions

Emory University School of Medicine

enGene

Epeius Biotechnologies

Errant Gene Therapeutics

Erytech Pharma

Esco Aster

Esteve

eTheRNA immunotherapies

EUFETS

Eureka Biotechnology

Eurofins Genomics

Eurofins Scientific

ExcellGene

Exothera

Expression Therapeutics

Eyevensys

Fate Therapeutics

FerGene

FIMA

FinVector (formerly known as Ark Therapeutics)

Five Prime Therapeutics

Flash Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics

Florida Biologix

Forecyte Bio

Forge Biologics

Formula Pharmaceuticals

Fortress Biotech

Fosun Pharma

Foundation Fighting Blindness

Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine

Freeline Therapeutics

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Fundamenta Therapeutics

G-CON Manufacturing

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

GEG Tech

Genable Technologies

GeneCopoeia

GeneCure Biotechnologies

GeneDetect

GeneImmune Biotechnology

Genelux

GeneMedicine

Genenta Science

GeneOne Life Science

Genethon

GENEWIZ

Genexine

Genezen Laboratories

GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals

Genopis (acquired by Wacker Biotech)

Genovac

Genprex

GenScript

GenSight Biologics

GenVec

Gen-X

Genzyme

GeoVax Labs

GIGA

GlaxoSmithKline

Gracell Biotechnologies

Gradalis

Green Cross LabCell

Grousbeck Gene Therapy Center

Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology

Guangdong Zhaotai InVivo Biomedicine

Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology

Guangzhou FineImmune Biotechnology

Gyroscope Therapeutics

Hadassah Medical Organization

HaemaLogiX

HALIX

Handl Therapeutics

Hanmi Bio Plant (a subsidiary of Hanmi Pharm)

Harvard Gene Therapy Initiative

Hebei Senlang Biotechnology

Heidelberg University Hospital

Helixmith

Hemera Biosciences

Henan Hualong Biotechnology

Herantis Pharma

Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions

Holostem Terapie Avanzate

Homology Medicines

Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology

Hookipa Biotech

HORAMA

Hrain Biotechnology

Huadao biomedical

Huapont Life Sciences

Human Stem Cells Institute

Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Medical Innovation

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

iCAR Bio Therapeutics

iCarTAB BioMed

iCell Gene Therapeutics

ID Pharma (formerly known as DNAVEC)

IDT Biologika

Ilya Pharma

Immatics

Immune Design

Immune Technology

Immunocore

Immunomic Therapeutics

Imperial Innovations

Imperial Innovations

Indiana University

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

InnovaVector

INOVIO Pharmaceuticals

InProTher

Institute for Bioengineering of Catalonia

Institute of Medical Science Research Hospital

Institute of Translational Health Sciences

International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI)

InvivoGen

IPPOX Foundation

IQVIA (formerly known as QuintilesIMS)

Iveric Bio

JAFRAL Biosolutions

Jansen Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu Puxin Biomedicine

Juno Therapeutics

Juventas Cell Therapy

JW Therapeutics

KAEDI

Kaneka Eurogentec

Karolinska Institute

Karolinska University Hospital

Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience

Kecellitics Biotech

King's College London

Kite Pharma (a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences)

KMD Bioscience

Kobe Biomedical Innovation Cluster

Kolon TissueGene

Kriya Therapeutics

Krystal Biotech

Kuur Therapeutics

Laboratory of Digital Sciences of Nantes

LakePharma (acquired by Curia)

Legend Biotech

Leiden University Medical Centre

Lentigen Technology

Leucid Bio

Leukocare

Leuven Viral Vector Core (LVVC)

Lexeo

LEXEO Therapeutics

Lion TCR

Lipigon Pharmaceuticals

LNBio

LogicBio Therapeutics

LOKA Biosciences

Lokon Pharma

Lonza

Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine

Luina Bio

Luminous BioSciences

Lund University

Lysogene

Magee-Womens Research Institute

Maine Medical Center Research Institute (MMCRI)

MaineHealth Institute for Research

MaineHealth Institute for Research (MHIR)

MangoGen Pharma

Marino Biotechnology

Mass Biologics

Massachusetts Eye and Ear

Massachusetts General Hospital

MassBiologics

Matica Biotechnology

MaxCyte

Mayflower Bioscience

Mayo Clinic Cancer Center

McMaster Immunology Research Centre (MIRC)

MD Anderson Cancer Institute

medac

Medigene

MedImmune

MeiraGTx

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Merck

MicroBiopharm Japan

Microsoft

Mila's Miracle Foundation

MilliporeSigma

Milo Biotechnology

Miltenyi Biotec

Minerva Biotechnologies

MingJu Therapeutics

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Moderna

Molecular Diagnostic Services

MolMed (acquired by AGC Biologics)

Momotaro-Gene

MultiVir

Mustang Bio

Mycenax Biotech

Myeloma Crowd

Nanjing Bioheng Biotech

Nantes Gene Therapy Institute

Naobios (a subsidiary of Clean Biologics)

National Cancer Institute

National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences

National Human Genome Research Institute

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences

National Institute of Neurodegenerative Disorders and Stroke

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Naval Medical Research Center

Neurimmune

NeuroCure

Neurophth Therapeutics

Neuroscience Center Zurich

New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII)

NewLink Genetics

NHS Blood and Transplant

Nikon CeLL innovation

Noga therapeutics

Norgen Biotek

Northern RNA

NorthX Biologics

Nouscom

Novartis

Novartis Gene Therapies

Novasep

Novavax

OBiO Technology

Odylia Therapeutics

OHSU Casey Eye Institute

Okairos

Omnia Biologics

OmniaBio

Oncolys BioPharma

OncoSenX

ORCA Therapeutics

Oregon Health & Science University

Orgenesis

Otonomy

Oxford BioMedica

Oxford Genetics

OXGENE

OZ Biosciences

PackGene Biotech

PACT Pharma

Pall Biotech

Paragon Bioservices

Paras Biopharmaceuticals

Passage Bio

PeriphaGen

PerkinElmer

PersonGen BioTherapeutics

Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre

Pfizer

PharmaCell

pHion Therapeutics

PhorMed

Pinze Lifetechnology

PlasmidFactory

Porton Advanced Solutions

Poseida Therapeutics

Precigen

Precision BioSciences

Pregene Biotechnology

Prevail Therapeutics

Prime Vector Technologies

ProBioGen

PROGEN

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

ProMab Biotechnologies

Protheragen

Provecs Medical

PsiOxus Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics

Puresyn

Quethera (acquired by Astellas Pharma)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

REGENXBIO

ReiThera

Renova Therapeutics

Rentschler Biopharma

Resilience

Richter-Helm BioLogics

Roche

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Rznomics

SAB Technology

SAFC

Saiba Biotech

Salk

Sanford Burnham Prebys

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sanofi

Santen Pharmaceutical

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Scancell

Scorpius BioManufacturing

Seattle Children's Research Institute (SCRI)

Selecta Biosciences

Sensorion

Senti Biosciences

Servier

Shanghai Biomed-Union Biotechnology

Shanghai Bioray Laboratory

Shanghai Cell Therapy Group

Shanghai GeneChem

Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology

Shanghai PerHum Therapeutics

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology

Shenzhen Binde Biotechnology

Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech

SignaGen Laboratories

SillaJen

Simcere Pharmaceutical

Sinobioway Cell Therapy

SIRION Biotech

Skyline Therapeutics

Solid Biosciences

Sorrento Therapeutics

Southern RNA

Spark Therapeutics

SQZ Biotechnologies

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Stanford University

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services

Synpromics

Synthace

System Biosciences

Takara Bio

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tamid Bio (a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech)

Targovax

Taysha Gene Therapies

TCR2 Therapeutics

TCRCure Biopharma

tebu-bio

Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine (TIGEM)

Terry Fox Laboratory

Tessa Therapeutics

The Beijing Pregene Science and Technology

The Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology

The Hormel Institute

The Jackson Laboratory

The Jenner Institute

The Michael J. Fox Foundation

The Native Antigen Company

The University of Queensland

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center

The Vector Core, University of North Carolina

Themis (acquired by Merck)

TheraBiologics

TheraVectys

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Tianjin Mycure Medical Technology

Timmune Biotech

Tmunity Therapeutics

Tolerion

Touchlight

Transgene

Treadwell Therapeutics

Treeway

TriLink BioTechnologies (a subsidiary of Maravai LifeSciences)

Trizell

Twist Bioscience

TxCell

uBriGene Biosciences

UC Davis

UC San Diego School of Medicine

UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

uniQure

Univercells

University Hospital Tuebingen

University Medical Center Groningen

University of Adelaide

University of California

University of Eastern Finland

University of Florida

University of Iowa

University of Maryland

University of Michigan Health

University of Minnesota

University of North Carolina

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Carolina School of Medicine

University of Southampton

University of Tennessee Health Science Center

University of Tokyo

University of Virginia School of Medicine

Urovant Sciences

USC School of Pharmacy

UT Southwestern Medical Center

Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC)

Vaccitech

VBL Therapeutics

VCN Biosciences

Vectalys

Vector Biolabs

Vector BioMed

VectorBuilder

Vecura

Versiti Blood Research Institute

VGXI

Vibalogics (acquired by Recipharm)

Vigene Biosciences (acquired by Charles River Laboratories)

Vineti

Viralgen (a subsidiary of Asklepios BioPharmaceutical)

Virapur

ViraQuest

ViroCell Biologics

ViroMed

Virovek

VIVEbiotech

Voyager Therapeutics

VVector Bio

VWR (a subsidiary of Avantor)

Wacker Biotech

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Washington University School of Medicine

Wellington Zhaotai Therapies

WhiteLab Genomics

Wuhan Bio-Raid Biotechnology

Wuhan Sian Medical Technology

WuXi AppTec

Wyvern Pharmaceuticals

Xiangxue Life Sciences

Xpress Biologics

XyloCor Therapeutics

Xyphos Biosciences

Yake Biotechnology

Yonsei University Health System

Yposkesi

Yufan Biotechnologies Ziopharm Oncology

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