Network Infrastructure And Software Market Insights Report Analyzing Demand Trends And Competitive Positioning

Network Infrastructure And Software Market Size

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The Business Research Company's Network Infrastructure And Software Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The network infrastructure and software sector has experienced significant growth lately, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand for efficient connectivity. As enterprises and telecom providers expand and modernize their networks, this market is positioned for continued expansion in the coming years. Here's a detailed review of the market size, key growth drivers, regional dominance, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Network Infrastructure and Software Market Size and Its Projected Growth

The market for network infrastructure and software has seen strong development in recent years, with its value expected to rise from $5.78 billion in 2025 to $6.29 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Historically, this upward trajectory has been fueled by the expansion of telecom network infrastructure, the increasing demand for faster connectivity, growth in data center deployment, rising network complexity, and the widespread adoption of virtualization technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is poised for further robust growth, projected to reach $8.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.0%. Key factors contributing to this future expansion include the broader deployment of edge computing infrastructure, a rising need for automated network management, expansion of multi-cloud network environments, heightened demands for network reliability and uptime, and advancements in network orchestration technologies. Important trends anticipated during this period involve the rising adoption of software-defined networking, increasing demand for network function virtualization, a growing focus on scalability and flexibility, integration of sophisticated traffic management solutions, and enhanced emphasis on real-time network monitoring and analytics.

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Understanding Network Infrastructure and Software

Network infrastructure and software encompass a broad set of physical hardware, software programs, and supporting services that together enable the deployment, operation, and optimization of telecommunications networks. These systems offer essential functions like network routing and switching, traffic management, network monitoring, orchestration, and security enforcement. Together, they help telecom providers maintain efficient, reliable, and scalable network operations needed to meet increasing user demands and technological complexity.

Digital Transformation as a Key Growth Driver in the Network Infrastructure and Software Market

The rapid pace of digital transformation across various industry sectors is a primary driver of growth in the network infrastructure and software market. Digital transformation involves integrating digital technologies into enterprise operations to boost efficiency, connectivity, and service delivery. This trend is accelerating due to widespread cloud migration and the rise of edge computing workloads, both of which require scalable, low-latency network systems.

Network infrastructure and software solutions facilitate this transformation by providing high-performance connectivity, centralized orchestration, and real-time data processing capabilities across distributed environments. For example, in August 2024, Eurostat reported that in 2023, 59% of enterprises in the European Union had reached at least a basic level of digital intensity. Among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), 58% achieved this level, while 91% of larger enterprises did so. Projections indicate that by 2030, over 90% of EU SMEs will reach at least a basic level of digital intensity. This ongoing digital shift underlines the increasing demand for advanced network infrastructure and software solutions.

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The Role of North America and Asia-Pacific in Market Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the network infrastructure and software market, reflecting its mature technology landscape and strong telecom infrastructure investments. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rapid digitalization, expanding telecom networks, and increasing adoption of new technologies.

The market analysis includes a diverse set of regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional dynamics.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Network Infrastructure And Software Market Insights Report Analyzing Demand Trends And Competitive Positioning News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 06, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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