New Leadership Brief Examines Entry-Level Hiring Amid 7.1 Million U.S. Job Openings

The Nehemiah Blueprint in the Age of AI explores how people, organizations and communities rebuild amid disruption.

New Nehemiah Leadership Brief connects federal jobs data with Stanford research showing AI is reshaping entry-level career pathways.

- Dr. Daryl D. GreenOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- America still has millions of job openings. The harder question for many young workers is whether enough of those openings provide a real first step into a career. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Sept. 29 that job openings were little changed at 7.1 million in August and hires were little changed at 5.2 million. That broad picture arrives alongside new research showing a more specific pressure point: the entry-level pathway in work exposed to artificial intelligence.A Stanford Digital Economy Lab working paper published Sept. 21 analyzed 1.25 billion job postings and 154 million employment records across 41 countries. It found that after companies adopted generative AI, the junior share of their workforce declined relative to comparable firms, driven mainly by stronger growth in senior employment rather than mass layoffs of junior workers. Stanford's separate U.S. payroll research also reports that employment among workers ages 22 to 25 in highly AI-exposed occupations is about 19% below where it would be if it had kept pace with less-exposed occupations.A National Jobs Story With a Missing QuestionAgainst that backdrop, Dr. Daryl D. Green has released the inaugural Nehemiah Leadership Brief,“Where Are the Jobs?” The free quarterly publication examines AI, workforce disruption, leadership, and the human consequences of technological change.“The national numbers tell us jobs exist. They do not tell us whether the pathway into those jobs is still working,” Green said.“If technology removes the routine work where beginners once learned, leaders have to ask who will develop the next generation of experienced workers.”The Leadership Problem Behind the Employment NumbersGreen argues that the issue reaches beyond college seniors. Employers need a sustainable talent pipeline, educators need to prepare students for changing tasks, and displaced adults need practical routes back into work.“Students do not need us to frighten them about artificial intelligence, and they do not need us pretending nothing is changing,” Green said.“They need educators, employers and community leaders willing to help them understand the transition and build what comes next.” The Brief translates workforce research for general audiences and rejects both panic and complacency. Its central message is that leaders should focus less on whether an entire occupation will disappear and more on how AI changes the mix of tasks, experience and skills required to enter and advance in work.Why This Matters NowThe release comes as employers, colleges, and families assess a labor market with millions of openings nationally, yet one that still leaves early-career workers struggling to find the experience employers demand. Green said the tension should shift the conversation beyond whether AI will eliminate jobs and toward how leaders can rebuild the first rung of the career ladder.About the Nehemiah Leadership BriefThe inaugural Nehemiah Leadership Brief is available free at substack/@nuleadership. More information about Green's research and speaking is available at .Media AvailabilityGreen is available for interviews on AI and entry-level hiring, career readiness, higher education's response to workforce disruption, and second-chance education. High-resolution photographs are available upon request.About Dr. Daryl D. Green and The Nehemiah BlueprintDr. Daryl D. Green is a scholar-practitioner, workforce disruption researcher, author, and former dean of the Langston University School of Business. Before academia, he spent 27 years with the U.S. Department of Energy as a senior engineering manager overseeing more than $100 million in federal projects.Green founded The Nehemiah Blueprint in the Age of AI to explore how people, organizations, and communities rebuild amid disruption. Its guiding principle is:“People rebuild the future, not machines.”

Daryl D. Green

AGSM Consulting LLC

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New Leadership Brief Examines Entry-Level Hiring Amid 7.1 Million U.S. Job Openings News Provided By Dr. Daryl Green October 06, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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