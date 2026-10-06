Ronald G. Wayne, Co-Founder Of Apple, To Launch RGW Virtual Presence Including AI Avatar Preserving History

Photo Credit: Charles A. Stigger

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of upcoming appearances at the Jupiter Festival in Miami and the 2026 Future Wealth Summit, Apple Co-Founder Ronald G. Wayne is announcing progress on his new flagship project: the RGW Virtual Presence, a one-of-a-kind, fully interactive AI avatar based on his likeness, designed to preserve a generation of technology knowledge for the industry's up-and-coming leaders."Archival and the preservation of history are essential for the future, and that includes protecting the legacies and experiences that shaped the evolution of the technology we rely upon today," said Wayne. "With the rise of AI, there are numerous opportunities unfolding in front of us, such as the chance to document a person's likeness in ways only science fiction once dreamed of. This project will allow me to share my life's work with so many great minds for years to come."Being developed by AI developer Dominic Damoah, the avatar will allow users to "speak" with Wayne, emulating his tone of voice, his candor, and, most importantly, his detailed accounts of more than seven decades in business and technology. Currently in testing, the RGW Virtual Presence will debut in six fully interactive recorded sessions alongside Wayne himself, highlighting its accuracy and innovation, with additional sessions to be added as fresh content.Planned sessions include "Ron vs. Ron," in which Wayne quizzes the AI about his own life; "The Builder's Interview," a look at the avatar's development and how it responds in an interview with its creator; "The Slot Machine Story," a fireside chat on Wayne's role in bringing electronics to casino gaming; and "Advice Hour," a session drawing on Wayne's personal anecdotes about starting a business, moving forward after failure, and staying curious well into your nineties."As we continue finalizing the model, we are eager to show our progress to the public," Wayne added. "In the near future, we will launch a revamped version of my website, allowing people to test the RGW Virtual Presence's capabilities for themselves. It will truly be an exciting day."To follow updates on the project, visit . Wayne will be interviewed by Chris Champion on Wednesday, October 7, at the Jupiter Festival, and will appear via live virtual feed at the Future Wealth Summit, December 4 to 6.About Ronald G. Wayne:Ronald G. Wayne is an American engineer, inventor, entrepreneur, and author whose career spans more than seven decades. Trained in technical drafting and engineering design at New York City's High School of Industrial Arts, he built a reputation for precision, disciplined documentation, and practical problem-solving. Beginning in the 1950s, Wayne worked as a freelance engineer and draftsman, producing technical manuals, schematics, and system documentation during a transformative period in the electronics industry. His early work led to his first patent, the Adjustable Range Transducer, in 1960.In the mid-1960s, Wayne joined Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where he advanced from design draftsman to Associate Engineer on the Mirror Fusion Reactor Project, establishing and managing a precision model shop supporting experimental nuclear research. He later founded Centaur Laboratories and SIAND, Inc. in Las Vegas, which developed fully electronic casino gaming systems approved by the Nevada Gaming Commission in 1971, earning multiple patents and helping pioneer the industry's transition from mechanical to electronic gaming technology.Wayne joined Atari in 1973, where he developed documentation systems, inventory controls, and technical materials while mentoring younger engineers, including Steve Jobs. In 1976, he co-founded Apple Computer Company with Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. Wayne authored Apple's original partnership agreement, designed the company's first logo, and created the Apple-1 Operations Manual, providing much of the organizational and documentation framework that supported Apple's earliest operations.Today, he remains active in technology and finance and has authored several books, including Tomorrow's Money, which explores monetary history and sound-money principles. Now in his nineties, Wayne continues to invent, write, and share insights drawn from a lifetime at the intersection of engineering, entrepreneurship, and innovation.The RGW Virtual Presence is an independent project and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Apple Inc.

Adrienne Mazzone

TransMedia Group

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Ronald G. Wayne, Co-Founder of Apple, to Launch "RGW Virtual Presence" Including AI Avatar Preserving History News Provided By JCL Enterprises Group October 06, 2026, 19:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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