Genetic Alliance Names Miguel Del Campo Global Clinical And Scientific Advisor To RISE

Miguel del Campo, MD, PhD, Global Clinical and Scientific Advisor

Pediatrician and clinical geneticist brings deep experience in genomic diagnosis, clinical implementation, and rare disease care across international settings

- Jennifer Troyer, Director of Global GenomicsDAMASCUS, MD, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genetic Alliance announced today that Miguel del Campo, MD, PhD, has been named Global Clinical and Scientific Advisor to RISE (Rare Insights, Solutions, Empowerment), Genetic Alliance's global rare disease genomics program.Dr. del Campo is a pediatrician and clinical geneticist and Head of the Clinical and Molecular Genetics Service at Vall d'Hebron University Hospital in Barcelona, Spain. He previously spent a decade at the University of California, San Diego and Rady Children's Hospital–San Diego, where he served as Professor of Pediatrics and Genetics, Chief of Clinical Genetics, and director of the Clinical Genetics training program.Dr. del Campo has been involved with RISE since the program's inception, beginning with its first clinical site at Hospital Infantil de las Californias in Tijuana, Mexico. His involvement has spanned the full continuum of the program, from patient evaluation and enrollment through informed consent, biospecimen collection and phenotypic documentation, genomic case review, return of results, and follow-up with families and referring clinicians.“Dr. del Campo has been part of this work from the beginning and understands what it takes to translate genomic testing into meaningful care for a child and family,” said Erin Venti, MS, CGC, Director of RISE at Genetic Alliance.“He brings a unique combination of clinical, scientific, and operational experience, along with a firsthand understanding of the challenges of implementing genomic medicine across very different healthcare settings. That perspective will be invaluable as we strengthen support for clinical teams and laboratories throughout the RISE network.”In his role with RISE, Dr. del Campo will work closely with clinical sites and laboratory partners to strengthen clinical implementation across the global network. He will provide scientific and clinical guidance, support multidisciplinary case and consortium discussions, and help identify and address needs in education, training, and program implementation. His work will help ensure that participating sites have the knowledge, resources, and support needed to translate genomic findings into high-quality care for patients and families.“Access to genomic testing is only the first step,” said Jennifer Troyer, Director of Global Genomics at Genetic Alliance.“The value of genomic medicine is realized when findings can be interpreted, returned to families, and translated into appropriate care. Miguel understands that process from every angle, as well as the importance of building local expertise and capacity. His leadership will help us continue to strengthen RISE as a truly global clinical network.”RISE expands access to no-cost clinical genomic testing for children with suspected rare genetic conditions who might otherwise face geographic, financial, or health-system barriers to testing. Through an international network of clinical sites, diagnostic laboratories, scientists, technology partners, and rare disease organizations, RISE connects children and families with genomic testing and diagnosis while supporting local clinical teams in interpreting and returning results, coordinating follow-up care, and connecting families with additional resources.Dr. del Campo's appointment reflects RISE's commitment to building a global network in which access to genomic technology is matched by the clinical expertise, local capacity, and collaborative relationships required to turn genomic information into meaningful care.

Sharon Terry

Genetic Alliance

+1 202-966-5557

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Genetic Alliance Names Miguel del Campo Global Clinical and Scientific Advisor to RISE News Provided By Genetic Alliance October 06, 2026, 19:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, Science



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