Iverify Named Fast Company's 2026 Next Big Thing In Tech

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Award recognizes innovative technologies that are making meaningful progress toward transforming the lives of consumers, businesses and society.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND & NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iVerify, a pioneer in advanced mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's Next Big Thing In Tech, an annual list recognizing breakthrough technologies with the potential to transform industries and shape the future.The recognition comes against a backdrop of intensifying mobile threats including spyware proliferation and AI-accelerated exploit development that add to the rampant vishing and smishing campaigns that have cost businesses around the globe billions of dollars. Years of investment in traditional endpoints, cloud and network security has left mobile phones as the least protected device, despite the access they have to business applications and information as well as the wealth of personal data they contain. This lapse changed the calculus for attackers who have shifted their focus to mobile.As the only commercial company that is able to detect advanced threats on iOS devices, iVerify has been a major contributor to maturing the awareness of the mobile threat landscape. Its researchers helped uncover three different advanced spyware campaigns impacting hundreds of millions of iPhone users around the globe, two of which, Coruna and DarkSword, are still active as of the publishing of this release. Mobile is only becoming more ubiquitous and iVerify is there to meet the moment.“When we spun iVerify out of Trail of Bits in 2023, it was with the hypothesis that mobile was where bad actors were heading,” said Dr. Danny Rogers, CEO and co-founder of iVerify.“The market lacked a viable, scalable solution, particularly for iOS, that could detect or mitigate the myriad threats from advanced spyware to social engineering we anticipated. Our instincts were spot on; the sector exploded and three years later, mobile devices have become one of the primary vectors driving cybercrime costing businesses $1.5 trillion annually. We are honored to have our contributions to the cybersecurity industry recognized with such an esteemed award.”Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech recognizes innovative technologies developed by established companies, startups, and research teams that are making meaningful progress toward transforming the lives of consumers, businesses, and society. This year's honorees, chosen from over 1,000 applicants, include innovations affecting everything from robotics and automation to health and medicine to space and telecom, with each company demonstrating the potential to create significant impact in the years ahead.“The most exciting technology innovations are the ones that move beyond promise to demonstrate real potential for impact,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.“The companies and teams recognized on this year's list are tackling ambitious problems with new ideas, products, and approaches that have the potential to fundamentally shape the years ahead.”For more information or to view the complete Fast Company 2026 Next Big Things in Tech list, visit here. To learn more about how iVerify can protect your mobile fleet, visit .About iVerifyiVerify is a pioneer in mobile endpoint detection and response (EDR) solutions, providing advanced protection against the real threats mobile devices face. The company's comprehensive security platform safeguards organizations from fileless malware, smishing, malicious applications, ransomware operations, and breaches resulting from credential theft. iVerify's solutions span from consumer to enterprise and government sectors, offering both privacy-focused BYOD protection and enterprise-grade security capabilities to ensure every device in the workplace is secure.For more information, please visit: .About Fast CompanyFast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.

Monika Hathaway

iVerify

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iVerify Named Fast Company's 2026 Next Big Thing In Tech News Provided By iVerify October 06, 2026, 19:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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