Downtown Greek Fest Returns For Year Two With Expanded 2-Day Format And Larger Venue Following Sold-Out Success

Tucson Greek Festival Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

After Hosting the Event for Over Fifty Years Prior to Shutting Down During COVID, the Festival has Scaled Up Capacity to Meet Surging Demand at Jácome Plaza.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

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The New Downtown GreekFest Returns to Tucson for Year Two with Expanded Two-Day Format and Larger Venue Following Sold-Out Downtown Inaugural Success

After Hosting the Event for Over Fifty Years Prior to Shutting Down During COVID, Festival Co-Hosts John Rallis and Peter Anadranistakis Scale Up Capacity to Meet Surging Demand at Jácome Plaza on November 6 and 7, 2026

TUCSON, Ariz. (October 5, 2026) - The New Downtown GreekFest officially returns to Tucson this fall for its second consecutive year in the heart of the city. Taking place on Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, 2026, the celebrated community festival moves into an expanded two-day footprint at Jácome Plaza. The move comes on the heels of last year's sold-out downtown inaugural debut and builds upon a legendary local tradition that spanned more than five decades in Tucson before being forced to shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The historic revival of the festival brought thousands of community members back together in 2025, proving that Tucson's passion for Hellenic culture, authentic heritage, and vibrant traditions remains stronger than ever. To ensure every attendee can participate in this year's festivities without restriction, organizers have secured a location that quadruples the event's reach and footprint in Downtown Tucson.

Jácome Plaza, situated in the center of downtown, offers an expansive open-air park setting-the exact same high-capacity venue that will play host to the popular Dusk Music Festival the following weekend. The strategic move allows the festival team to triple the overall physical size of the grounds and dramatically expand staging, dining areas, and entertainment zones.

“Last year we had to turn away approximately 2,000 people at the door,” said John Rallis, festival co-host and one of the original founders of the Dusk Music Festival.“To meet demand, we are now two full days at a Downtown location that is three times the size, and our budget is nearly four times the size as it was last year.”

Returning to helm the festival alongside Rallis is co-host Peter Anadranistakis. Known across the community as a Fund Manager for Circle Stone Capital and The Tucson GastroPark, he will be the Fun Manager for the Tucson Greek Fest for the weekend. Anadranistakis has worked extensively behind the scenes to redesign the festival experience for families, food lovers, and cultural enthusiasts alike.

“Yia Yia's House will be back again this year along with great General Admission and VIP sections,” said Anadranistakis.“New additions include a Papou's Kafenio, kids play stations, jumpers, and face painting.”

The return of Yia Yia's House highlights the festival's ongoing commitment to serving authentic, home-style Greek culinary delights prepared from time-honored family recipes passed down through generations. From classic pastries to savory grilled specialties, festival-goers will find an expanded array of traditional dishes and delights distributed across multiple service areas to minimize wait times and maximize enjoyment.

In addition to the culinary offerings, the newly introduced Papou's Kafenio will provide a traditional Greek coffeehouse experience where guests can relax, sip classic coffee drinks, and enjoy historic social atmosphere in the shade of the plaza.

The festival has also heavily invested in programming for younger guests and families. The brand-new youth area will feature interactive kids' play stations, bounce house jumpers, professional face painting, and culturally inspired arts and crafts projects throughout both days.

For adults looking for an elevated experience, the revamped VIP section will offer exclusive seating, dedicated beverage bars, upgraded amenities, and prime views of the live performance stage. Live Greek music, folk dance performances from local youth groups, and interactive dance lessons will take place continuously across both Friday and Saturday.

Prior to its hiatus during the pandemic, Tucson's annual Greek festival had been a staple autumn tradition for over fifty years, bringing together multiple generations of Southern Arizona residents. Its reimagined form downtown not only honors that half-century legacy but establishes a modern celebration capable of growing alongside Tucson's vibrant downtown core.

Organizers encourage attendees to secure tickets in advance due to the high volume of interest following last year's capacity limits. General Admission passes, VIP packages, and detailed schedules for musical performances and traditional dance showcases will be available starting this week on the festival's official website.

For press credentials, media requests, high-resolution photo assets, or to arrange interviews with co-hosts John Rallis or Peter Anadranistakis, please contact Michelle Panasopoulos or Alexia Demitsas using the media details above.

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About The New Downtown GreekFest

The New Downtown GreekFest is Tucson's premier celebration of Hellenic culture, heritage, and community spirit. Originally established in Tucson and hosted for over fifty years, the festival was reimagined in 2025 in Downtown Tucson to bring authentic Greek food, traditional music, dancing, and family-friendly entertainment back to the region. Hosted at Jácome Plaza, the festival serves as a cultural destination for residents and visitors throughout the Southwest.



Peter Anadranistakis

Circle Stone Capital

+1 480-490-7590

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Downtown Greek Fest Returns for Year Two with Expanded 2-Day Format and Larger Venue Following Sold-Out Success News Provided By Circle Stone Capital October 06, 2026, 19:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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