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Nevena Radoynovska
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Associate Professor of Strategy, Organizations and Social Innovation, EM Lyon Business School
Nevena Radoynovska is Associate Professor of Strategy, Organizations and Social Innovation at emlyon business school (Lyon, France). She studies the bright and dark sides of entrepreneurship as a tool for social change.Experience
- 2024–present Associate Professor, emlyon business school 2018–2024 Assistant Professor, emlyon business school
- 2018 Kellogg School of Management/Northwestern University, PhD - Sociology & Management of Organizations
- 2016 Doctoral Dissertation Improvement Grant Role: Funding Source: National Science Foundation
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