Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Nevena Radoynovska

Nevena Radoynovska


2026-10-06 03:13:01
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Strategy, Organizations and Social Innovation, EM Lyon Business School
Profile Articles

Nevena Radoynovska is Associate Professor of Strategy, Organizations and Social Innovation at emlyon business school (Lyon, France). She studies the bright and dark sides of entrepreneurship as a tool for social change.

Experience
  • 2024–present Associate Professor, emlyon business school
  • 2018–2024 Assistant Professor, emlyon business school
Education
  • 2018 Kellogg School of Management/Northwestern University, PhD - Sociology & Management of Organizations
Grants and Contracts
  • 2016 Doctoral Dissertation Improvement Grant Role: Funding Source: National Science Foundation

The Conversation

MENAFN06102026000199003603ID1111770631



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search