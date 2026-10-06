Longzhou Wang

I am an applied microeconomist whose work spans Environmental Economics, International Economics, Development Economics, and International Business. Using large-scale administrative datasets and quasi-experimental methods, I study how environmental regulation and transportation infrastructure shape firm behaviour, trade, productivity, and competition, with the aim of generating policy-relevant insights.

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