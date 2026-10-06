Guy Westwell

I am Reader in Film Studies at Queen Mary University of London. My research focuses on the war and anti-war film and peace and pacifism. I am the author of War Cinema: Hollywood on the Front-Line (Wallflower, 2006) and Parallel Lines: Post-9/11 American Cinema (Wallflower, 2014) and the co-author of The Oxford Dictionary of Film Studies (Oxford University Press, 2020).

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