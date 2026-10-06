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Hannah Revill
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- PhD Candidate in navigating everyday life with HIV/AIDS for the LGBQI+ community, Centre for Policy, Citizenship and Society, School of Social Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
Hannah Revill is a PhD researcher at Nottingham Trent University. Her research explores the everyday experiences of people living with HIV/AIDS within the LGBQI+ community, focusing on how they navigate life with the condition.Experience
- –present PhD Candidate, Centre for Policy, Citizenship and Society, School of Social Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
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