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Hannah Revill

Hannah Revill


2026-10-06 03:12:58
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • PhD Candidate in navigating everyday life with HIV/AIDS for the LGBQI+ community, Centre for Policy, Citizenship and Society, School of Social Sciences, Nottingham Trent University
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Hannah Revill is a PhD researcher at Nottingham Trent University. Her research explores the everyday experiences of people living with HIV/AIDS within the LGBQI+ community, focusing on how they navigate life with the condition.

Experience
  • –present PhD Candidate, Centre for Policy, Citizenship and Society, School of Social Sciences, Nottingham Trent University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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