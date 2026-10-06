Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Amarnath Krishnamoorthy

Amarnath Krishnamoorthy


2026-10-06 03:12:58
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer, Sustainable Bioenergy, University of the West of Scotland
Profile Articles

I hold a PhD from the University of the West of Scotland, where my research focused on sustainable bioenergy, particularly microalgae for biodiesel production. I currently work as a Lecturer in Engineering at the University of the West of Scotland, delivering teaching and supporting students in engineering-related subjects.

My research interests include microalgae, renewable energy, artificial intelligence in photobioreactors, biofuels, and sustainable engineering. Alongside teaching, I actively supervise student research projects and contribute to academic publications and international conferences. I am also an Fellow of Advance HE (FHEA) and am committed to continuously developing my teaching and research skills.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer, University of the West of Scotland
Education
  • 2023 University of the west of scotland, PhD

The Conversation

MENAFN06102026000199003603ID1111770621



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search