Amarnath Krishnamoorthy

Lecturer, Sustainable Bioenergy, University of the West of Scotland

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I hold a PhD from the University of the West of Scotland, where my research focused on sustainable bioenergy, particularly microalgae for biodiesel production. I currently work as a Lecturer in Engineering at the University of the West of Scotland, delivering teaching and supporting students in engineering-related subjects.

My research interests include microalgae, renewable energy, artificial intelligence in photobioreactors, biofuels, and sustainable engineering. Alongside teaching, I actively supervise student research projects and contribute to academic publications and international conferences. I am also an Fellow of Advance HE (FHEA) and am committed to continuously developing my teaching and research skills.

–present Lecturer, University of the West of Scotland

2023 University of the west of scotland, PhD

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