Zack Ahmed

PhD-trained global governance researcher and Postdoctoral Research Fellow with over 15 years of experience across academic, public, private, and non-profit sectors. Expertise in mixed methods research and policy analysis focused on migration and displacement, refugee integration, food security, climate resilience, gender, remittances, and livelihoods. Experienced university instructor and author/co-author of 35+ academic and policy publications, with 20+ presentations at UN, academic, and policy forums. Research and professional experience spans Canada, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Malawi, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Qatar, China, Thailand, Italy, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

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