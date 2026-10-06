Jamie Q. Roberts

Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Sydney

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My academic journey has been circuitous. I started out studying Psychology and Mathematics at UNSW, before completing my honours in English Literature and my PhD in Politics.

I've taught courses on all sorts of subjects: International Relations, Philosophy, Popular Culture, Alice in Wonderland, Humour, Science Fiction...

Mostly I'm into literature, political philosophy and cultural criticism - and complaining about the state of the universities - oh, and trying to figure out the relationship between the true, the good and the beautiful - yes, it's a cliche, but some cliches are cliches for a reason, as they say.

I have recently published a book about The Intellectual Dark Web (which isn't about the dark web, but rather the loose collection of public intellectuals who used youtube and podcasts to fight for free speech and basic enlightenment values back when cancel culture was metastasising from the universities into wider society).

–present Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Sydney

2009 University of New South Wales, PhD in Politics

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