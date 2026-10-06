Kumuthini Sivathas
- Postdoctoral Researcher in Economics, Adelaide University
Dr. Kumuthini Sivathas is an economist specialising in international trade and development.
She holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Adelaide and a Master's in Economics and Public Policy from the University of Queensland.
She is a Postdoctoral Researcher at the Adelaide University, where her research focuses on clean technology and critical minerals trade, and deep trade agreements.Experience
- –present Trade Economist, University of Adelaide
- 2025 University of Adelaide, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) 2018 University of Queensland, Master in Economics and Public Policy (MEconPP)
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