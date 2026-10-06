Postdoctoral Researcher in Economics, Adelaide University

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Dr. Kumuthini Sivathas is an economist specialising in international trade and development.

She holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Adelaide and a Master's in Economics and Public Policy from the University of Queensland.

She is a Postdoctoral Researcher at the Adelaide University, where her research focuses on clean technology and critical minerals trade, and deep trade agreements.

–present Trade Economist, University of Adelaide



2025 University of Adelaide, Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) 2018 University of Queensland, Master in Economics and Public Policy (MEconPP)

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