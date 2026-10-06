CENTCOM Denies US Helicopter Crashed In Red Sea

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) published a statement on Tuesday denying Iranian media reports claiming that a US Navy helicopter appeared to have crashed in the Red Sea overnight.

"All U.S. military aircraft and personnel across the Middle East are safe and accounted for," CENTCOM stated.

Earlier, media reports said a US Navy helicopter transmitted an emergency code while flying over the Red Sea before disappearing from publicly available flight-tracking data.

Tasnim News Agency later reported that an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter "likely" crashed near the Saudi coast of the Red Sea.