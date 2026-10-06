Spanish Industrial Output Rises In August

Spain's industrial production increased by 1.5% in August on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, according to provisional data released by the country's National Statistics Institute (INE) on Tuesday.

Compared with August 2025, industrial output grew by 1.6%, indicating continued expansion in Spain's industrial sector despite weaker performance in some areas of consumer goods.

Production of capital goods increased by 0.9% year-on-year, while energy production recorded a stronger gain of 4.7%. Output of intermediate goods also rose, growing by 2% compared with the same month a year earlier.

At the same time, consumer goods showed a mixed performance. Production of non-durable consumer goods declined by 0.7% year-on-year, while durable consumer goods saw a much sharper drop of 6.9%.

The latest figures suggest that Spain's industrial growth in August was supported mainly by energy and intermediate goods, while weaker demand for durable consumer products remained a challenge.

The data will be closely watched by economists, as industrial production is an important indicator of the health of the Spanish economy and can provide early signals about broader economic trends in the eurozone's fourth-largest economy.